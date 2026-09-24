A Reddit user says a woman missed her train after an exchange over smoking on a railway platform. The story was shared by u/BerlinSam on r/pettyrevenge and has received 6,500 upvotes and 120 comments. According to the Reddit user, they encountered the woman smoking on a nearly deserted platform despite the station being a designated no-smoking area.

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“It is strictly no smoking zone with fines issued for offenders if caught. I politely brought this attention to the lady who responded with a few cuss words in-between stating that she'll do as she wants,” they wrote.

The Reddit user said they later received a notification from their railway app informing them that the train would depart from a different platform. Rather than tell the woman about the change, they went to the correct platform.

The woman apparently remained on the original platform and continued smoking another cigarette, according to the post.

“When boarding the train, I noticed from afar that she was still waiting on the wrong platform. She noticed the change of platform at the last minute & she rushed down the stairs to where the train was waiting to depart. The train departed just before she reached the door,” the Reddit user wrote.

Reddit Users Reacted to the Woman Missing Her Train

Several commenters sympathized with the Reddit user and focused on the woman’s response to being reminded about the smoking rules.

Some commenters joked about whether the Reddit user waved or smiled as the train left.

Many asked if u/BerlinSam "waved and smiled" as the train pulled away and the woman continued to stand there. That would fit in well with the theme of the subreddit.

"When it comes to people smoking or they're not supposed to I have no sympathy. I work security at a facility that went no smoking they started off letting people smoke in their cars, not a big deal until they took the cigarette disposal pots away and then make people walk all the way to the sidewalk. People started throwing the cigarette but wherever they wanted to which in turn started little fires, which thankfully you were caught before they got too big," wrote one anti-smoking user.

Other users discussed their own experiences with smoking restrictions and why they believed designated no-smoking areas should be respected.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the incident, which are based solely on the Reddit user's account shared on r/pettyrevenge.