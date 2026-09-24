TikTok Creator Says Ex Stalked Her After Breakup

TikTok user @breerichardsonn shared her account of an alleged stalking incident involving an ex-boyfriend after they broke up during their senior year of high school. Her video has received 1.3 million views and 561 comments. Bree shared the story while filming a “get ready with me” video. She said a no-contact order involving her ex recently ended, allowing her to speak publicly about what she said happened during their relationship.

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“This is my senior year. So this is last year in March. I broke up with him over text,” Bree said. She explained that while they were dating, her ex had told her to break up with him over text because he would not be able to do it in person.

According to Bree, the breakup was not amicable. She said she returned to school and continued with her life, but the situation quickly escalated. During a physical education class, Bree said her ex threw a basketball at the back of her head while the class was supposed to be playing kickball.

She also alleged that he poured soda into her car and that campus security footage captured the incident. Afterward, she said he began following her around school, which made her feel unsafe. Bree recalled another incident in the school parking lot when she was trying to unlock her car. She said her ex was sitting in his vehicle facing her.

“I hear something fly by my head. So I look over at him and I get a water bottle straight to the face,” she said. Bree said she returned to the school, where her principal told her he had witnessed the incident. She said her ex received a two-day suspension.

According to Bree, her ex made another threatening comment after the suspension. “He came out of the suspension room and told me to enjoy my two days because after that he was gonna make my life a living hell,” she said.

Bree said school officials became aware of the incidents and that teachers also discussed what was happening. She later alleged that her ex attempted to hit her with a vehicle, prompting her father to file a no-contact order.

TikTok Users Reacted to Bree’s Story

Several commenters expressed support for Bree and shared their own reactions to her account.

“So proud of you! You stood up for yourself. You didn’t let him win. 💖” one commenter wrote.

Other users expressed concern about what they viewed as potentially escalating behavior.

“He is absolutely going to beat his future partners if he hasn’t already. I was a victim advocate who processed protection orders daily,” another commenter wrote.

Another user shared a different perspective based on their own experience, writing, “It’s even scarier when you DONT hear from them. I’m so sorry girl.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of Bree’s account. The allegations are based on her account of the events shared on TikTok. Bree, who posts under the handle @breerichardsonn, did not identify her ex publicly in the video.