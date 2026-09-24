‘Switching Jobs Is Usually the Fastest Way to Get a Raise’: Internet Debates Job-Hopping for Pay

On the r/LifeProTips section of Reddit, a debate has come up on whether or not it is better to change jobs to increase one's income than to wait for a raise from the current company. In the discussion on September 24, a user claimed that moving to a different job could at times be the fastest way to earn more.

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This person said they had stayed at their previous job for six years, and even though the company had record profits, they did not get a raise. But after quitting to take a similar position at another company, their salary increased by 65%.

The post also said that workers could earn 10% to 20% more by taking a similar position at a different company. The poster, however, added that these figures were their own observations.

The topic soon shifted to how one can leverage salary negotiations. A commenter who used to be a manager noted that middle managers generally have almost no control over pay, as increments depend on budgets and, more importantly, the approval of senior leadership.

Another said that they had secured a 32% pay raise after an offer from another company and then used that to negotiate with their current employer. Others said that they had even gotten salary raises of 30%, 40%, or 50% or more as a result of changing jobs.

The next story came from a person who, although they had been with the same agency for 14 years, had held several different positions.

They said they are now planning to move to a different agency for a 50% pay increase, and admitted that while quitting would mean giving up the familiarity of colleagues, the other benefits would outweigh that loss.

However, not everyone supported changing jobs. Some commenters mentioned the risks of an unpredictable working environment or even the possibility of being laid off.

Even looking for a new job is difficult, and there is always the risk of losing flexibility or benefits. One commenter, for example, said they value the flexibility in their present job with regard to family responsibilities, and it's enough for them to earn less for the time being.

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Some Redditors advised the workers who are reading the thread not to resign until they had another job offer in hand. Many of the commenters said that one should apply and go for interviews while still being employed, and only then give notice if a final offer is secured.

The thread also had mentions of counteroffers. Some believed that if an employee accepts a major counteroffer after tendering their resignation, this could signal to management that the employee is a 'flight risk'. However, others believe a counteroffer can give a worker leverage without damaging their relationship with the employer in any way.