‘Somebody Went in Behind Her Desk and Stole My Phone’: A TikToker’s Middle School Phone Story Has a Twist Nobody Saw Coming

A TikTok user @kthee.queen shared a video where she recalled an incident from her school days. The user had once brought her phone to school, and it ended up being confiscated by the teacher and eventually led to her suspension. As of publication, the video had drawn more than 280,000 views and 42,200 likes.

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The user revealed that when she was in the 7th grade, her teacher took away her cell phone. She said she was not worried because her teacher typically held onto confiscated phones and returned them by the end of the day, rather than sending them to the front office.

Explaining, she further said that some teachers took away their cell phones and gave them to the front office and called parents.

However, the teacher in discussion here would give the phones back to the students within a day.

The user revealed that her phone was with her friend, and she wasn’t aware of what she was doing with it. But the teacher took the cell phone away from her. The TikTok user, however, revealed that she wasn't worried, as she thought she would come back at the end of the day and get it from the teacher.



In the next period, one classmate was heading back into the classroom to get her books and asked the creator to walk with her. She said that she did not go all the way to the classroom but just stood at the door. This made her teacher think that she was coming to ask for her phone.

“I was like, Nah, I ain't worried about that. She just wanted me to walk with her,” she told her teacher. Further, the TikTok creator explained that for the three years in middle school, the creator was an office aide. “Like, I had a full period of just basically helping out, um, take stuff to teachers, do whatever the office needed me to do.”

The TikTok creator said that her next period was going to be office aide, where she would be in the office for the next 40-50 minutes and would do whatever was expected of her. “The next thing after that, I walked to my classroom, and I realized we were on lockdown. So what lockdown was in middle school was basically you don't move classes or anything. You don't rotate. You stay where you are, and the police officers as well would come to each classroom and check every student.”

The creator said that the officers would take their phones, any type of electronic device, and sometimes marijuana if people had any. As a result, she did not switch classes.

Later, one of her teachers ended up asking the user to come in with them, where one of her friends was already sitting. After some time, she heard the teacher who had taken her phone screaming in the hallway that someone took her phone.

“Now I'm freaking out 'cause, like, somebody went in behind her desk and stole my phone. Like, that's what I'm thinking. I'm just now, all in my mind, I'm going crazy. Now I'm still seeing that, going bananas. I'm still like, now I don't have a phone at all,” she said.

The TikTok creator said that she went to her next class, but she was probably crying. She couldn’t focus and could only think that somebody stole her phone from her teacher. She was worried that she would have to tell her mother about bringing her phone to school even though it wasn’t allowed.

However, at that point, one of her classmates wrote the user a note informing her that he had taken her phone out of the room and that he had it in his pocket. He also wrote in the note that he would give it to her and asked her not to tell anybody. By that time, almost all the teachers knew that the phone was stolen. The boy wrapped up the phone in a piece of paper and gave it to the user. But the teacher saw this.

Both of them were called to the office and, when questioned, the user told her teachers that she wasn’t aware of her classmate doing this. Later, the TikTok creator said that the teachers felt that the two had something going on between them; hence, she was asked to step out of the room as they wanted to talk to her alone.



When she was asked to step back in, the teachers told her that the boy told them that the user had pressured him to get her phone back. “Instead of one person getting suspended for two days, both y'all getting one-day suspension,” said her teachers.

The TikTok creator said she learned the hard way that students should never bring their phones to school. One commenter wrote, “His original intention was not to give you your phone back. He just saw you were upset and felt bad.” Another user wrote, “This was a good story!! I’m glad you were able to learn a valuable lesson early on.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal opinions and experiences shared in this video. The details above reflect the personal account shared by @kthee.queen on TikTok and represent her individual perspective.