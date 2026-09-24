‘An Intuitive Itch’: A TikToker Listed Four Signs a Partner Is Cheating — From Flaw-Finding to Sudden Isolation

A TikTok video by @bustuh posted on September 19, 2026, described four behavioral patterns the creator said were common to men who cheat. The video had drawn more than 25,000 likes and nearly 500 comments as of publication.

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He opened the video by saying a person could be "meeting every need" and still get cheated on, and that most people sense an "intuitive itch" beforehand without being able to identify what they are noticing.

The creator's first clue was what he called flaw-finding, describing it as a partner suddenly and repeatedly pointing out differences or shortcomings in someone they used to treat with patience. This behavior functions as "a cowardly way of proving to themselves that their decision is justified," in a way to rationalize an affair after the fact rather than face it directly.

The TikToker said a cheating partner will often increase the time and attention given to a relationship while the quality of that attention drops. He described this as "more effort with less intention," saying the gestures become less thoughtful even as the amount of time spent together goes up, and that the change functions as a kind of image management aimed at reassuring the other person nothing is wrong.

The creator said cheaters often accuse their partners of the same behavior they are engaged in themselves, a pattern he called projection. He said this stemmed from guilt, comparing the pattern to jealousy and pride in that it "rots the beholder over time" and eventually surfaces as behavior directed at the other person, even without basis.

The final behavior he described was an abrupt shift toward wanting more time alone, which is different from normal personal space. He said this kind of isolation "is just being able to cheat in a safer way," and suggested a sudden change unaccompanied by any actual shift in a person's job or friend group shouldn't be ignored.

He ended the video by naming depression and cheating as the two reasons he believes a man would isolate from a partner he otherwise trusts, and told viewers not to feel foolish for noticing the signs even if they worried about being seen as controlling.

Under the video, one commenter described checking a partner's phone and said she "discovered over 5 women" before leaving them without a further conversation.

Another described eight years in the relationship and said she "wouldn't believe how blindsided I was when it all unfolded," adding that she no longer expects to trust a future partner.

One other commenter, five months postpartum at the time, said she found messages between her partner and someone else and felt he "discarded me like I was nothing."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described by commenters on this video. The details above reflect the creator's stated views and commenters' individual accounts as shared on TikTok.