Internet Asked What Is ‘Basically on Life Support’ Without People Realizing — Organic Search, Attention Spans, and Harley-Davidson Made the List

A Reddit thread asking what is "basically on life support" without most people realizing it drew 2,600 upvotes and responses naming organic web search, shrinking attention spans, and Harley-Davidson.

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Organic web search was among the first topics raised. One commenter wrote that the era of finding an “actual, helpful webpage is completely dead.”

The commenter further added, “Page one is now an impenetrable wall of sponsored ads, SEO-optimized AI-generated slop, and affiliate-link farm articles. We are at a point where you literally have to append the word Reddit to the end of every single search query just to trick the algorithm into showing you an answer written by a human being who has actually experienced the problem.”

In response, another user wrote, “For a long time Google was pretty much the way you find things on the internet — 'Google it.' But what happens if Google decides not to index it? I remember ~20 years ago you had dozens and dozens of pages of results. Now? LOL good luck, just trust the ai bro! /s.”

Attention spans were the second recurring topic. One commenter wrote that the worst thing she finds is that, on receiving a slightly long message, the messaging app will ask if the user wants it AI summarized. “I hate it here.”

Another user gave a solution to this problem and advised others to focus on one thing at a time. The commenter further asked everyone to stop consuming short-form content as much as possible. “Put on a long YT video, or a movie, or whatever. Phone in a different room if necessary, and if it's a video, fullscreen it. Hands off the keyboard/mouse/device/whatever. If you catch yourself looking at something else, tabbing out, etc. set yourself straight and continue. It'll get easier surprisingly quick.”



The third to have popped up in the discussion is the Harley-Davidson. One user wrote that when the Boomers are gone, they will be gone. Clarifying, a commenter wrote, “I live near Milwaukee, and I promise you, plenty of non-boomers are riding HD.”

Another commenter made it clear that they are not going anywhere. The user wrote, “I’m sympathetic to them; they’re expensive because they’re one of the few brands not building most of their bikes in third-world countries. They’ve made some good bikes lately, like the Pan America. I’m not a Harley guy at all, but they are not going anywhere.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by commenters in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect responses shared on r/AskReddit and represent the opinions of individual Reddit users.