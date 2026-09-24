Pizza Hut Employee Said She Blocked a DoorDash Driver Over Smell and Asked DoorDash to Make It Permanent

A video shared on X by @USADocumented shows a Pizza Hut employee explaining why she blocked a DoorDash driver from picking up any more orders at her location. The clip had drawn more than 44,000 views as of publication. The original poster of the footage could not be identified independently.

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The employee, wearing a Pizza Hut polo, said she blocked a Dasher for one shift over a smell that went well beyond normal body odor. She described the odor as "putrid, disgusting to the point I felt physically sick to my stomach during the interaction."

Because the driver had already accepted the order, she let them complete the delivery before contacting DoorDash.

The employee asked DoorDash to permanently remove the driver's ability to pick up future orders from her store. She then asked viewers whether the ban was the right call, or whether she should have addressed the smell with the driver directly instead.

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I don't use Door Dash myself, but I have seen their drivers picking up orders at restaurants I visit. Not a group of people I want anywhere near my food. — donniebrasco126 (@DonnieBrasco126) September 23, 2026

A separate Reddit post offered a driver's perspective on being blocked by a Pizza Hut location. The Reddit user, posting as a Dasher, said Pizza Hut had become their "go-to restaurant for a few months as I noticed increased earnings" before the offers stopped without explanation.

The driver said they once waited outside a location for about two hours on a Sunday and received zero offers that day, and never got another Pizza Hut order afterward. They initially considered whether a drop in their completion rate had removed them from a large-order program, but that did not explain the total stop after previously getting "10 to 15 offers in the span of 5 to 7 hours."

In an edit to the post, the driver added they had not taken food or argued with anyone, and that the store's general manager recognized them. The driver planned to speak with the manager directly and try to get DoorDash's support team involved to sort out the sudden drop in offers.

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One reply came from a person identifying as a Pizza Hut employee, who said stores can now block Dashers through the merchant portal and added that this helps against "a bunch of a--holes in my area that steal orders from customers and soda from the cooler."

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byu/Illustrious_Canary61 from discussion

inpizzahutemployees

Another reply, from someone who said they do not personally use the app, wrote that they had "seen their drivers picking up orders at restaurants I visit" and said delivery drivers were not a group they wanted near their food.

A third reply raised a separate concern about odor in delivery vehicles, saying "most delivery drivers I encounter smell like weed" and that they avoid delivery orders altogether because of it.

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This article is based on a video shared by @USADocumented on X and a separate post shared in r/pizzahutemployees on Reddit. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identity of the Pizza Hut employee in the video, the original source of the footage, the identity of the Reddit user, or whether the two accounts describe related or unrelated incidents.