Woman’s Best Friend Becomes Obsessed With her Boyfriend

A woman says her best friend became increasingly interested in her boyfriend after the two started dating, eventually sending him a message asking to get ice cream together.

Featured Video

Mya, who posts on TikTok as @themyab, shared the story in a video. She said she initially did not think much of her best friend following her boyfriend on social media or having his Snapchat information because she wanted the two people closest to her to get along.

At first, Mya said she did not believe her friend was interested in her boyfriend. However, she eventually noticed that her friend frequently talked about him and commented on his social media posts.

Advertisement

Mya said that while she, her boyfriend and another person were spending time together, the other person pointed out that Mya’s best friend appeared to be particularly interested in her boyfriend.

Mya said she had also started noticing the behavior, but her boyfriend initially told her she might be overthinking it. His opinion reportedly changed after he received a Snapchat message from Mya’s best friend asking whether he wanted to get ice cream with her.

The boyfriend sent Mya a screenshot of the message, leaving her surprised by her friend’s behavior.

Woman’s Best Friend Sparks Debate After Messaging Her Boyfriend

Advertisement

The situation prompted a discussion among TikTok users about boundaries between friends and their friends’ partners.

One commenter shared her own experience, writing, “Maam. I didn’t even follow my bestie’s man back on TikTok when he followed me. Bc NO THATS MY GIRL & that’s HER mans.”

The commenter added that she had never followed any of her friends’ boyfriends unless they were already friends and said she would not have interacted with their posts in the same way.

Other women had similar experiences with their friends. “One of my friends is this way with my husband, and my mom keeps telling me to keep an eye on her ,” wrote one user. “Wait, this same exact thing happened to me. He told me right away when it was obvious and showed me her text. He called her out and we both blocked her. I didn’t even waste a word on her,” added another.

Advertisement

“Oh girl, I had a girl do the same thing, but she KISSED him because she wanted to ‘understand’ our relationship better,” one woman wrote.

Some commenters were happy to see how supportive her boyfriend was, not letting this woman come between their relationship. “That’s such a good bf,” one commenter shared. Another added, “We love a loyal bf.”

Mya ultimately asked viewers whether she was overreacting to her friend’s behavior. Many commenters said they understood why she was uncomfortable with the situation.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of Mya’s story, which are based on her account shared on TikTok. Mya, who posts under the handle @themyab, did not identify her friend or provide independent documentation of the interactions described.