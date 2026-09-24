‘The Boring Parent Was Right’: Internet Is Revisiting the Movie Parents They Thought Were Wrong as Kids. Turns Out They Were Right

A September 23 post on Reddit titled “What movie did you watch as a teenager where, upon rewatching as an adult, you suddenly realized the boring parent was right?” started a new conversation. The post shared on the r/AskReddit Subreddit had received 707 comments as of publication.

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The first name to appear in the comments section was Charlie. One commenter wrote, “Charlie was the only reasonable character in Twilight.”

Another wrote, “Him being the chief of police makes it a hundred times worse: he's watching one of the cases he works on in his job play out in his own house.”

A third wrote in response, “Forgot to mention the part where Charlie encouraged Jacob when he forcibly kissed Bella, and she broke her hand punching him just because he (validly) hated Edward.”

The next name to have appeared in the comments section was King Triton from The Little Mermaid. A commenter wrote that “King Triton was right, and Ariel was still a child.” Another commenter took the King's side and wrote that his intention was right. However, the user also wrote that his actions only pushed his daughter away and toward the Prince.

“He needed to stop and see things from her perspective so he could better teach her the problems with her plans without her having to find out the hard way. Yelling at your teenager that their plans are stupid and childish isn't going to help anyone, even if their plans are stupid and childish. It's also childish behaviour [sic] from someone who is trying to be the adult voice of reason and undermines your point,” wrote the user.

Yet another user wrote that the King was correct about the risks but athe commenter also mentioned that “destroying all her shiny things was a bad parenting move for sure.”

Then came the name of Steve Martin from Father of the Bride. A commenter wrote, “$250 a head and 572 guests is $143,000! In 1991! That's almost $352,000 today! For a wedding they're having at their house! Absolutely insane. And they're all acting like he's a cheapskate the whole movie.”



The next one was Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins. However, the commenter took her side and wrote that as a kid this character felt strict but after rewatching it as a grown up the user realized that she was “literally running a home, managing kids, and fighting for women's suffrage all at the same time while her husband complained about his tea.”

The other names to have appeared in the comments section were the dad from Beethoven, Tom Hanks's character in Sleepless in Seattle, the mom in A Christmas Story, Mrs. Doubtfire and others.



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by commenters in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect responses shared on r/AskReddit and represent the opinions of individual Reddit users.