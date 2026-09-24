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‘You Lied So You Didn’t Have to Pay for Your Food’: DoorDash Driver Confronts CVS Employee After Being Accused of Not Delivering an Order

9:05 AM CDT on September 24, 2026

DoorDash driver confronts CVS employee over fake complaint.

DoorDash driver confronts CVS employee over fake complaint.

|Referenced from: Pexels/Kindel Media/James Anthony

A TikTok reposted by @rhopson24, whose original source could not be identified, shows a DoorDash driver identified as Bee confronting a CVS employee at the register, accusing her of falsely reporting a food order as undelivered. The video had drawn 28,600 likes, 1,742 comments, 1,220 saves, and 358 shares as of publication.

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In the clip, the DoorDash driver tells the employee, "You lied so you didn't have to pay for your food, and now you're trying to get me in trouble with my job." The employee denies the accusation and accuses Bee of interfering with her work, saying, "Well, it's not gonna happen, because you're messing up my job now."

Bee continues pressing the employee to admit to falsely reporting the order, asking at one point whether CVS was aware of the alleged conduct. The employee responds by questioning why Bee is still at her workplace, saying, 'Why are you still in my face?' She also tells Bee that Bee does not have permission to record the exchange.

The driver replies that she does not need consent to film in a public place, citing North Carolina's recording laws. She tells the employee she plans to send the footage to DoorDash and to CVS corporate.

@rhopson24

Doordash driver confronts customer who reported her food as not being recieved. doordash doordashdrivers storemanager deliveringfood customerlies #confronting

♬ original sound - Ray - Ray

The video ends with Bee telling the employee, "I hope you enjoyed your food. Hope it filled you up and is energizing you for your shift," referencing the meal in question.

Several commenters focused on how DoorDash could resolve disputes like this one. One commenter asked, "Does DoorDash not do like Amazon where you have to take a picture of where you drop the food off," pointing to photo-based delivery confirmation as a possible fix.

Another wrote that DoorDash drivers routinely face consequences from unverified claims, saying, "DoorDash drivers get contract violations when people report their food as undelivered."

A different commenter described an alternative system used elsewhere, writing that "in Australia customers have to give them a code" as proof that an order was actually received.

Another commenter suggested the employee could still face consequences at CVS if the footage were reviewed, saying "they can pull the footage of you delivering the food and she would automatically be fired if she was found to have lied."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the CVS employee shown in the video, the outcome of any report made to DoorDash or CVS corporate, or whether the order in question was in fact delivered. The details above reflect the driver's account and the footage as shared on TikTok.

Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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