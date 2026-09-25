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Women Acted Out How Men Behave on First Dates — the Part About Not Standing Up to Say Hello Has the Comment Section Comparing Notes

9:24 AM CDT on September 25, 2026

Stills from TikTok creator @brakyni’s video parodying how men behave on first dates.

Stills from TikTok creator @brakyni’s video parodying how men behave on first dates.

|Images via TikTok/brakyni

In a POV, or point-of-view, style video on TikTok that was posted just a day ago, two women showed their impressions of how they believe men act during a first date. The video, posted by @brakyni, depicts two women imitating male behavior on first dates, drawing widespread agreement in the comments.

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"Men on first date" reads the overlay of this video, and the caption described the scenarios as giving women the "heebie jeebies." However, in a subsequent comment, the creator also clarifies that one of the women in the video, Kate, had gone on a date the day before, and apparently this video had nothing to do with the way he behaved.

In the first part of the skit, one woman plays the role of the date arrival while the other plays the man, asking her name and offers a handshake and even says that she looks pretty, but at the same time he did not stand up to welcome her.

Some other scenarios include where the man may not know how to pronounce a certain dish but is still trying to act playful. In another part of the video, a man sits on his end of the booth and kisses the woman's hand and also gives her an air kiss to welcome her. The two women in the video also burst out laughing after almost every single bit.

"Y'all don't get hugged?" asked a commenter. They said that they usually are huggers unless the women are uncomfortable, because in that case he doesn't ask. A woman, on the other hand, took to the comment section and said: "I am so scared to start dating again."

There were several other bits in the video the men appeared to have food in their mouths and did not realize it. Sometimes these men don't know how to use chopsticks, but they're trying to use them and fail in front of the women.

But in this video, which has over 34,500 likes, there were also some personal experiences the people shared. For example, one said that she met a man who showed up wearing a Polo shirt and basketball shorts, and the upper garment was too big for him. The woman was wearing a dress, she said, and found out on the date that he had also lied about his height.

As the date went on, he ordered two margaritas and then said that the woman would need to take him home because he was already too inebriated. "Safe to say we didn't speak after that," the woman added.

TikTok users discuss how men act on first dates.

Many others also focused on the hug that usually happens at this point in a date. One asked if they "don't get the awkward hug at the very beginning where [the men] sniff your hair?"

Another said that they would have left immediately if a man just sat in his chair the whole time instead of standing up to greet her.

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @brakyni. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the personal experiences described by commenters.

Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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