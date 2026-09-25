A TikToker Left a $20 Tip on a $249 Bill at an LA Restaurant and Posted the Receipt — the Comment Section Did the Math and Has Opinions

A TikTok posted by @captain.t.roll shows a receipt from Ember & Vine in Los Angeles, with a subtotal of $249 for items including a wagyu ribeye, pan-seared sea bass, truffled potatoes, asparagus spears, and a bottle of Pinot Noir, alongside a handwritten $20 tip.

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The receipt lists a total of $272.03 after tax, and $292.03 once the tip was added. As of publication, the video had drawn more than 43,600 likes, 8,000 comments, and 6,700 shares.

In the video, the creator argued that tipping a fixed percentage doesn't hold up against variable menu prices, saying people have been "brainwashed by the restaurant industry" into treating 20 percent as a mandatory standard.

He said he calculates tips off the subtotal rather than the total bill, noting his $20 tip amounted to less than 10 percent of the $249 subtotal. He applied the same reasoning all the time, whether the bill came from a fast-casual spot or a higher-end restaurant like the one shown in the video, since the service itself doesn't change based on the venue's pricing.

The TikToker argued that a higher-priced dish does not require more work from a server, since the physical task, carrying food from the kitchen to the table, stays the same regardless of the item's cost.

@captain.t.roll Since when has it become the standard to tip in percentages rather than tip a certain dollar amount that you believe the service was worth? #receipt #tipping ♬ original sound - captain.t.roll

Any added value tied to a more expensive dish belongs to the kitchen staff who prepared it, not the person delivering it, adding that his $20 tip worked out to $20 an hour if his table was the only one being served during that time. He pushed back against the idea that tipping norms are fixed, saying diners are free to set their own standard for what counts as appropriate compensation for table service.

Commenters had mixed reactions to his tipping approach, with several doing their own calculations based on the bill. One commenter calculated that a 20 percent tip on the $292 total would come to $58, noting that a server working the table during that time "just made $50 an hour to carry out food to you."

Another commenter agreed with the creator, arguing that a $75 bottle of wine takes the same effort to serve as a $20 bottle, and concluding the tip amount should stay consistent either way rather than change with menu price.

A commenter identifying as a cook took issue with the whole server-tipping debate, writing that servers expecting large tips ignore kitchen staff who are "sweating hot standing getting yelled at having to cook" while servers wait on tables and use their phones between orders.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the customer in the video, the identity of the server involved, or the accuracy of the receipt shown. The details above reflect the creator's account and commenters' opinions as shared on TikTok.