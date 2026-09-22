A DoorDash Driver Told a Customer That a 20 Percent Tip ‘Is Not Enough’ After Delivering Her Order — the Comment Section Is Divided

A TikTok posted by @nicolebreaksitdown on August 22, 2026, describes a confrontation with a DoorDash driver who questioned the size of her tip after delivering an order to her home. The video had drawn more than 18,100 likes and 4,770 comments as of publication.

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The TikToker said she went outside to meet the driver as she pulled into the driveway, greeting her with a simple "hi" before the driver immediately asked, "How much did you tip?" She said she was caught off guard and told the driver she typically selects the 20 percent option in the app, "Twenty percent is what I usually click on." The driver pressed further, responding, "No, not percentage. How much did you tip?"

She told the driver she didn't know the exact figure, only that she had clicked 20 percent, asking, "Did you not get the tip?" The driver checked her phone and said, "You tipped $6," which the creator confirmed matched 20 percent of her order, asking again whether the tip had gone through properly. The driver replied, "That is not enough," and told her, "You got me driving out here and that's all you tip? You should tip more."

The creator declined to add anything further, telling the driver, "I'm not going to my wallet," before adding, "Thank you, have a good day," and going inside as the driver left. She said she was still trying to make sense of the interaction and wanted to know whether her tip was genuinely too low.

She goes on to ask viewers whether 20 percent is an appropriate tip for a delivery driver, comparing it to tipping a server at a restaurant who takes orders, brings food and drinks, and manages a table throughout a meal. She says, "I wouldn't imagine that would be too low," calling the entire situation something that "blows my mind."

Commenters responded with a range of reactions to the driver's behavior and general tipping norms for delivery services. One wrote, "You remove the tip. Report her for harassment and block her."

Another described a personal formula they use for calculating delivery tips based on distance traveled. They wrote, "My rule of thumb when I'm getting deliveries from Walmart is $1 per mile + 20%. So if I order $100 of groceries and live 17 miles from the store I tip $37. I do this with door dash too."

A different commenter argued that delivery drivers and restaurant servers shouldn't be tipped at the same rate. They wrote, "I don't tip 20% for dropping off food. I tip 20% for servers whose job it is to take my order, bring my food, make sure it's correct, refill my drinks, being my check, take my payment, and more."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the identity of the driver involved. The details above reflect the TikTok creator's account as shared on TikTok.