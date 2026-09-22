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Defense Lawyer Posts Courtroom Outfit on X After Judge Objects — Debate Over Sleeveless Attire in Court Follows

6:23 AM CDT on September 22, 2026

An attorney’s sleeveless dress sparked an online debate over courtroom dress codes.

An attorney’s sleeveless dress sparked an online debate over courtroom dress codes.

|Images via X/MMedinanews and Canva

A lawyer posted her outfit on X, and that gave rise to a debate on how much skin coverage is appropriate for women who appear in court. The woman, Mariah Medina, who is a defense lawyer according to her bio, was seen wearing a grey, sleeveless sheath dress. The knee-length dress looked structured and professional, and the woman was also seen wearing an identification badge on a lanyard, a watch, and a ring.

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In a thread on X, Medina said a judge objected to her outfit. The post prompted debate about whether sleeveless attire is appropriate for courtroom appearances.

One user said courtroom customs generally require attorneys to wear "layers such as a blazer," arguing the judge was correct to raise the issue. They also noted that the rule seems outdated since the clothing in question was not seen as provocative in 2026.

A different commenter said that judges usually ask attorneys to wear a blazer or jacket when they are in court and called this requirement gender-neutral. One user argued that attorneys should know from law school that sleeveless attire is considered inappropriate in courtrooms.

Another commenter said that wearing the dress previously without objection did not make it appropriate.

The commenters also compared it with other rules for courtroom appearances. One remembered a judge who had banned the use of bright or sparkly nail polish and had permitted only neutral colors, referring to such restrictions as being in keeping with courtroom decorum.

Some had puns and jokes to help ease the situation.

Others questioned whether restrictions on exposed arms remain relevant in modern professional settings. One said that women often wear such dresses to conferences and when giving speeches, and asked why it should affect their ability to appear in court.

A different user noted that there is a lack of clarity about what is expected regarding clothing in courtrooms. They said that if judges expect lawyers to cover their shoulders, then those expectations should be clearly stated rather than left for individuals to interpret on their own.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific court appearance described by Mariah Medina or the judge's exact objection. The details above reflect Medina's account as shared on X and the responses from commenters on that post.

Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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