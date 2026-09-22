People Are Sharing the Dumbest Lies They Were Ever Told — Including a Kid Who Claimed to Have Invented Pokémon

A new Reddit post under r/AskReddit has sparked a discussion about the most insane lie someone has ever heard. The comments section was filled with several answers that are worth a look. The post titled “What’s the most INSANE lie someone has ever told you—one that was so ridiculously easy to fact-check that you could literally prove they were lying in 30 seconds, yet they STILL doubled down and swore they were telling the truth?” had drawn 2,700 upvotes as of publication.

Featured Video

One of the first commenters shared their story and wrote, “When I was 10, my friend tried to sell me a Gameboy his dad had accidentally gifted him, not knowing he already had one. Except it was my Gameboy, with very specific stickers covering it, that I'd shown that friend two days before and had been stolen from my school locker later that day.”

Another commenter described a classmate who claimed to have invented Pokémon, writing, “Kid in my fourth grade class told us he invented Pokemon. This was in 1999, right after it came out. We pointed out that Pokemon was Japanese. He told us that he had recently been to Japan and had told someone his idea, and that’s how it got made. Three of us got sent to the principal’s office for saying that clearly wasn’t true, which upset him. We were told it’s not nice to accuse someone of lying.”

Advertisement

One commenter described a lie her ex-husband told while the two were engaged, writing, “Back when we were engaged and lived on different continents, my parents paid for my now ex-husband to fly out to visit me. My mother asked about the food on the plane. He said there was no food served. On an 8+ hour international flight. My mother asked if he was sure, maybe he slept through the meal services? Ex insisted nope, he was awake for the entire flight, and no food was served, other passengers were confused about it, too! My mother called the airline to complain, and of course my ex was bull--------. The airline was even able to tell her which meals and snacks, plural, he was served. Just the dumbest f------ most pointless lie, and a huge red flag I wish I’d seen.”

The Daily Dot previously reported a similar case in which a man told his girlfriend he was about 10 years older than her — she later discovered the real gap was 25 years.

Comment

by from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

She wrote that the two had dated for about a month, talked daily, and had built what she described as "great chemistry." She added that he "still looked young" and visibly took care of himself.

Advertisement

When she confronted him after their last date, having already verified his real age through public records, he admitted lying to her. She described his reaction as "very deer in the headlights." She asked how long he would have let her continue believing the false age, and wrote that "he didn't have an answer."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences shared in the r/AskReddit thread above. The age-gap story was drawn from a separate post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries and was previously reported by the Daily Dot. All details reflect accounts shared by individual Reddit users.