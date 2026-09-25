Woman Says She Told Her Date She Was Looking for Something Long-Term and He Still Walked Her Home — Then Blocked Her After She Declined to Invite Him In

An Instagram user @sophiasinlovee shared a video ranting in frustration about the men on Hinge. She claimed that despite mentioning that she was looking for something long-term, her date asked her to hook up on their first meeting. This video had received 480,000 views, 9,397 likes and 498 comments as of publication.

Featured Video

She started the video by asking, “Why do men on Hinge not understand that looking for a long-term relationship means looking for a long-term relationship?” She revealed she was on a date with a man the night before. She said the date was going "pretty well."

Halfway through the date, the Instagram user said that the man asked her what she was looking for. Since she felt that it was natural, she made it clear that she was looking for something serious. “I like to date intentionally, and my profile clearly states that,” she said.

She said his profile stated he was looking for something short-term but was open to long-term. She noted that despite making her intentions clear, the man stayed for another hour.

He also walked her home. After reaching her apartment, the Instagram user claimed she said good night to the man and thanked him for dinner. Later, the woman said that the man told her, “Are you not gonna invite me in?” To this, she resisted and said that she doesn’t do that on the first date.



Her tone shifted as she told viewers that the man had blocked her on Instagram the next morning. Not just that, he even unmatched her on Hinge. “I was pretty clear that I wasn’t looking for a hookup, so why did you think that’s what you were getting?” she said.



She concluded by saying that she is done with Hinge and would only use matchmaker sites like Blind Tuesdate now. One commenter wrote, “what do you expect, you're on a dating app..You think they make money out of successfully pairing people up and losing users?”



Another commenter explained their story and wrote, “Bruh... I met this guy on Hinge who said he was looking for a long-term relationship. We started talking, and then, in a random conversation, he mentioned that he'd eventually marry whoever his parents chose for him and just wanted someone to date until then, which would probably be another year or year and a half. Apparently, that's what he meant by "long term" coz as per his logic anything beyond an [sic] year is long term. I was so done, I uninstalled Hinge.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on Instagram by @sophiasinlovee. The identity of the man described has not been confirmed.