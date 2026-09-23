Woman said her Niece asked to Leave a Sleepover at 12:00 am

TikTok creator @unpluggedmoments shared a video about the time her 14-year-old niece asked to be picked up from a sleepover around midnight after noticing a camera in her friend’s bedroom. The video received 28.9 million views and 43,100 comments.

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The creator explained that her sister was attending a wedding with her husband at a venue out of town, so they asked her to watch their daughter while they were away. She agreed to look after her niece for the weekend.

Her sister explained that she and her husband would be spending the night and planned to leave early Saturday morning so they could arrive back home early Sunday. When they dropped off their daughter, they also gave her a list of tasks and activities to complete over the weekend. One of those activities was attending a birthday sleepover at a friend’s house.

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Before the sleepover, the creator asked her sister whether they knew the friend’s parents. They said they had known the family for more than 10 years and that the two girls also played on the same soccer team.

Before dropping her niece off, the aunt asked whether her phone was fully charged, whether her location was turned on and whether she had everything she needed. After confirming everything was in order, she dropped her niece off, introduced herself to the parents and told her she would return at 11 a.m. the following day.

Her Niece Asked To Be Picked Up at Midnight From the Sleepover

After dropping her niece off, the creator said she and her husband went to dinner and returned home around 10:30 p.m. While they were relaxing, she received a text from her niece asking, “Auntie, can you come pick me up?”

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The creator said she immediately went to the friend’s house without asking what had happened. By the time she arrived, it was around midnight.

She called her niece and asked her to come downstairs. When the friend’s mother answered the door, she asked what was wrong. The aunt said her niece was not feeling well and asked if she could leave, saying she did not want to raise any concerns in front of the other girls.

The mother reportedly responded, “OK. That’s weird, some of the other girls weren’t feeling well either.” The creator said she found the comment suspicious. On the way home, she asked her niece whether she was OK. Her niece said she was fine but that “it was weird.” When the aunt asked her to explain, her niece said there was a camera in her friend’s bedroom.

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The niece reportedly brought the camera to her friend’s attention, and the friend said it was not recording. The niece then placed a hoodie over the camera, according to the creator. Shortly afterward, the friend’s mother entered the room and removed the hoodie from the camera.

The creator said she and the other girls found the situation unusual. She called her sister to tell her what had happened. Her sister and her husband then looked for the earliest flight home and returned a few hours later.

After they returned, the creator’s sister spoke with the other girl’s mother. According to the creator, the mother explained that the cameras were part of a security system the family had been using for some time because the girl’s bedroom was located in an area that could be easily accessed.

However, when the creator’s sister asked about the hoodie being placed over the camera, the mother reportedly said she could not remember that happening.

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The creator said her sister and the parents of the other girls who attended the sleepover ultimately decided to notify police about the incident together.

Reactions to the video focused mainly on the fact that the girl's mother was lying about not being able to "recall" the hoodie incident. One commenter said the only way she would know if the hoodie covered the camera was if it was on. They wrote, "If the camera wasn't live/on them how did the Mum know the hoodie was blocking it? She came in and moved it."

Other commenters agreed that they don't allow their children to go to sleepovers. One commenter wrote, "Sleepovers are an absolute NO for our family. The only 'sleepovers' that my kids will be allowed to go to is at either set of grandparents houses with their cousins."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the incident, which are based on the creator’s account shared on TikTok. The creator, who posts under the handle @unpluggedmoments, did not identify the families or provide independent documentation of the incident.