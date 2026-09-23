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Mom of Three Shares Her Honest Take on Having a Third Baby: ‘I’m Just Gonna Say, Two Is Not Enough, Three Is Too Many’

4:56 PM CDT on September 23, 2026

Mom of Three Says Having a Third Child Is Too Many

Mom of Three Says Having a Third Child Is Too Many

|Image Credit: TikTok/@donatella_westaway

Donatella Westaway, who posts as @donatella_westaway on TikTok, is a mother of three. While she clearly loves her children, she has some advice for parents considering a third: Think carefully before making the decision. Her video has received 10,400 likes and 353 comments, with viewers sharing their own experiences of raising three or more children.

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@donatella_westaway

This is the easiest way I could explain what having that third baby is like ? #threebabies #motherofthree

♬ original sound - Donatella ?

The video begins with Donatella saying, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you were thinking about having that third baby…” As a mother of three, she then shared her perspective on what it is like to have another child. “I’m just gonna say, two is not enough, three is too many,” she said.

She captioned the video, “This is the easiest way I could explain what having that third baby is like.”

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Donatella said she had been a mother of three for just under two years when she made the video and felt the statement was the simplest way to describe her experience.

Her comments section quickly turned into a discussion about how parents feel about having three children.

Some Moms Agreed That Three Children Was a Lot

Several mothers said they could relate to Donatella’s experience.

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“The truest thing I’ve ever heard. Mum of 3 for just over 2 years, I'M EXHAUSTED GUYS,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “3 was too many….then I had 2 more!”

A third mother described the transition from having two children to having three as particularly difficult.

“Can’t relate to this more!!! Adore my 3rd daughter but the move from 2-3 is mind blowing. I’m in the trenches,” she wrote.

Other parents, however, suggested that having a fourth child could make things easier.

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“As a mum of 4, it makes it all better. 3 there was always one needing me where as with 4 they entertain each other and went off in different combinations of 2s. If you not getting on with one sibling choose another 😂. I’m convinced 4 is the perfect number,” one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, saying, “If you want 3, have 4. 3 is a crowd, 4 is great.” One mother, who was preparing to have a third child, said she was still unsure whether she had made the right decision. “My third born is days away from crawling and at present it feels like maybe 2.5 children - currently surviving, but ask me in a week and I’ll confirm whether 3 is too many,” she wrote.

Another commenter offered a humorous theory about the ideal number of children. “2 is the balance unless their personalities tip the scale. 3 - you're outnumbered so tread carefully and 4- well they form a government and they’re pretty much in control but like us to think there’s diplomacy…that’s where I’m at,” they wrote.

The comments showed that parents have very different experiences when it comes to raising multiple children. While some agreed with Donatella that the transition from two children to three can be overwhelming, others said adding another child eventually made their household feel more manageable.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Donatella’s personal account, which is based on her experience shared on TikTok. Donatella, who posts under the handle @donatella_westaway, was sharing her own perspective on raising three children.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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