Woman Spent her Birthday Alone; Friends Cancel Birthday Dinner

A TikTok creator says she spent her 29th birthday alone after her friends canceled the dinner celebration they had encouraged her to organize. Brittany, who posts on TikTok as @brittanyybowen, shared the experience in a video that received 2.4 million views and 9,128 comments.

Featured Video

Brittany said she recently turned 29. As someone who considers herself an introvert with a small social circle, she initially wanted to take a trip for her birthday rather than organize a celebration.

However, she said her friends suggested that she host a small dinner instead. Although she was initially hesitant, Brittany agreed to organize a dinner for herself and her friends.

Advertisement

She said she booked a restaurant reservation about three and a half weeks before her birthday and made sure her friends knew about the plans. But when the evening arrived, none of the friends she invited showed up.

Brittany said she would not have canceled plans with friends on an occasion she considered important and was particularly disappointed because she had made an effort to organize the dinner.

Woman Says Friends Canceled Her Birthday Dinner at the Last Minute

Brittany said she chose a restaurant she had wanted to try and bought a $250 dress specifically for the occasion. She said she understood when some of her friends told her they could not get time off from work. However, she said other friends told her they would not be able to attend because they had gone to a St. Patrick’s Day block party in Dallas and would not make it back in time for dinner.

Advertisement

According to Brittany, those friends did not tell her until the last minute that they would be unable to attend.

Brittany said she was disappointed by the experience and felt that the situation reflected poorly on some of her friendships.

She said she had invited five close friends and typically spends her birthday with family. However, because her family lives in another state, she had hoped her friends would be there for the celebration.

Brittany said the experience changed how she plans to spend her birthday. For her 30th birthday, she said she plans to celebrate with her family rather than rely on her friends to attend.

Advertisement

Reactions to the video post mostly highlighted the fact that her friends suggested the birthday dinner, only to not show up. One commenter wrote, "I can't believe they're suggested you do a dinner. Against your better judgement, you booked it -- for them to NOT show up. I'd definitely be reevaluating those friends."

Another commenter echoed that point and wrote, "They convinced you to have the dinner just for them to not show up??"

A separate commenter said that not showing up after a three week notice seemed intentional. They wrote, "And also giving them a three week notice is diabolical for them to not show up for you. A two-hour dinner is nothing. They should've been there for you."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of Brittany’s account, which are based on her experience shared on TikTok. Brittany, who posts under the handle @brittanyybowen, did not identify the friends involved in the story.