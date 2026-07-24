A video posted to X has sparked debate online after it showed two DoorDash drivers confronting a customer over an order they say wasn't tipped. According to the viral clip, the pair became upset after driving a long distance to deliver alcohol, only to discover there was no tip. They then allegedly drove away with the order instead of completing the delivery, prompting viewers to debate whether their reaction was justified.

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These Doordashers accepted a delivery that was more than a 20 minute drive, to deliver liquor.



They were very unhappy with the customers for not leaving a tip, so they tried knocking on the door and ringing the bell to get them to the door.

After no response, they decided to… pic.twitter.com/xf1E6nHr7V — Rick D (@RickD_GK) July 23, 2026

The video shows a husband-and-wife team of DoorDash drivers. They approach the home to drop off the order and are caught on a Ring camera. “We drove 20 miles to deliver this,” the man says. He leaves the order on the porch, but eventually, his wife comes to the camera.

She repeatedly knocks on the door and says, “Excuse me, your DoorDash.” Finally, she says, “Alright, you know what, I’m going to take this because you don’t know how far we drove to get this to your house to not get a tip or anything from it. It’s ridiculous. You can call DoorDash if you want to. I’m done, I’m quitting.”

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The woman claims she is going to go home and drink the alcohol with her husband. They said they will have a good time with the person’s order. Eventually, we see the car drive away.

Some viewers questioned the video's authenticity. It is likely a scripted skit, but people in the comments on X brought up something important. If you order alcohol from DoorDash, you have to get your ID scanned to prove you are 21 or older. Someone wrote, "That's odd. I always have to sign and show my ID when I order alcohol.” The original poster replied, “Yeah, you're supposed to.”

People Claimed DoorDash Doesn't Allow Drivers to Leave an Alcohol Order Without Checking ID

One commenter wrote, “DoorDash won't let you leave alcohol without an id so this is exactly what you should do.” They claimed that you could get in serious trouble with the company for leaving alcohol without an ID on file.

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“Fake as hellI did DoorDash for 4 years. You have to scan the customer's id or they don’t get the liquor and we do get to keep the liquor,” someone else wrote. “Fake. Who in their right mind would use a large suv for door dash.”

Other commenters said the people who took the order were in the wrong. “You might have needed that job to pay the lawyers, now you're both thieves... good call.” Others thought they did the right thing, “In this country everyone knows about the reality of how things are with tipped employees. If you are too lazy to go get your own liquor and want some complete stranger to bring it to you, tip them! FFS.”

Regardless of whether the video was authentic, commenters debated tipping expectations for gig workers and customer responsibilities.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the viral video or the claims made by those involved. The reporting above is based on footage shared online and public social media commentary.