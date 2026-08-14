A video of a woman’s unique approach to teaching her son a lesson has gone viral on X. When he chose to bully another boy over his clothing, she quickly humbled him. Her son learned not to make fun of someone again, especially over something superficial like their clothes or shoes.

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Mom is going viral after making her son give up his new shoes when she caught him clowning another boy over his clothes. ?? pic.twitter.com/UQzyfhVX0j — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 13, 2026

The video begins when another woman approaches the mother and her son about what he allegedly said to her son. She claims the woman’s son made fun of her son’s clothes and shoes. She was furious that he would treat someone that way.

“I didn’t raise him to be that way. We came from the struggle, we know that. I came from the struggle. So you don’t ever pick at anybody, I told you that.”

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What she did next taught her son a serious lesson. “You want to bully him and talk about his shoes, take off your shoes and give him the $300 Jordans I got you.” When he hesitates, she tells him to take them off and give them to the other boy.

He listens, removing his shoes and swapping them with the other boy. “I’m not playing, give it to them,” she says. She asks the other boy to take off his shoes. She reminds her son that he doesn’t know what other people are going through and that picking on someone isn’t OK.

She then tells her son that he has to wear the boy’s shoes to school the next day. She tells the other kid that she has something else for him that she’ll bring. She yells at her son again, “You don’t bully people. We’ve been through hell and back, and I ain’t raised you to be that way.” She adds, “From the projects to being homeless to section 8, all that. Now that we finally got something you don’t pick at anybody.”

The woman orders her son to go in the house, and says she’ll bring out more clothes to give to the boy he bullied.

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X Users React to Mom Making Her Son Give Away His Jordans

People on X loved how she parented her son at that moment. “Love this!!!! More parents should be this way!” one person wrote. Another added, “I can’t tell if this is real or not, but if it is, good job on that mother for teaching her child a valuable lesson.”

Many X users assumed this was a skit, writing comments like, “This is a skit. They are brothers. But skit or not it's showing a lesson needed from parents when kids are found to be bullying others..she has been doing skits since 2013 i think.” Someone else added, “I don’t care if this is true or not, I just hope this reaches the right parents and kids algorithms!”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances depicted in the video or determine whether the interaction was staged. Several commenters suggested the video may be a skit, while others said they appreciated its message about bullying regardless.