Church’s Chicken Customer Says She Was Denied Honey Packets

A video from a Church's Chicken location is going viral after a customer said employees told her they were out of honey packets, only for another customer to find a container behind the counter. In the video, another customer leans over the counter and pulls out a container filled with honey packets.

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"So they do have honey?" the woman filming asks. "Why did y'all tell me y'all didn't have honey?"

The woman says that she asked five times if they had honey after she bought food from them, and each time she was told that they did not. The two customers then raise concerns about what they believe was racist treatment.

"Two weeks ago it was the same way," she says, referring to being ignored or told that they did not have honey packets.

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"I think it's racism," she continued. "And I'm tired of it."

She asks the employees why they told her they did not have honey and received no response from any of them. One of the workers eventually pulled out a phone, though it was unclear whether they were recording or taking a photo.

The video continues with the woman and the other customer confronting the employees. No explanation from the employees is heard in the video.

Church’s Chicken employees refused to give a woman the honey sauce she was supposed to get with her meal. She asked five times and they said they were out, until another customer heard them lying and pulled the sauce from under the counter. pic.twitter.com/V7Pb8G7i88 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 13, 2026

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Customers Debate What Happened With the Honey Packets

The real question behind this story is why was it so difficult for this woman to get what she asked for? One commenter argued that the incident could have had an explanation unrelated to race. The footage does not make clear why the customer was told there was no honey.

"It's crazy to not give a customer condiments but it doesn't have to be race driven. Sometimes you come across an a-hole with a job. Sometimes the employee comes across an a-hole with a request for condiments. All this is ridiculous. All of it," one X commenter wrote.

Other commenters supported the woman, with one saying, "Lol racism down to a mere sauce? Now that's a very low bar. Those employees should be fired or taught a lesson."

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"It's probably a combo of employees not giving a sh*t and some fatigue from previous encounters," suggested another user.

Sometimes we do not have all of the context in a situation, and this happens to be one of them. The video does not explain why the honey packets were behind the counter or whether other customers were also told they were unavailable.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the interaction or determine why the customer was told there were no honey packets.