A video on X showing a Kroger store throwing carts of food and beverages into the trash has sparked debate over whether the items could have been donated. Some commenters argued that the food could have been donated to families in need or given to employees.

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The creator also suggested donating the food through text displayed in the video. But there's a perfectly logical reason behind why restaurants and grocery stores throw away food, especially perishable items, once the temperature has dropped below the safe zone (40 degrees fahrenheit/5 degrees celsius) for more than four hours.

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A Kroger went through a power outage from a storm. Now they are throwing away a large amount of food and drinks. The hauler is there teady to take it away as soon as they’re done so people don’t dumpster dive. Do you believe they should… pic.twitter.com/y63KFlY9VL — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) August 13, 2026

Commenters debated why grocery stores throw away food instead of donating it.

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With the prices of everything in the supermarket rising, one would think that it makes sense for grocery stores to donate food to the less fortunate. The video's creator claimed that a hauler was already waiting to remove the ‘garbage’ to prevent people from dumpster diving.

According to a Yahoo Creators report, donating food can be more labor-intensive than throwing it away because it must be sorted, inspected and stored. There is also the possibility that donated food can make someone sick, which is a legal risk most retail grocers aren't willing to take.

One X user offered a similar explanation, "Refrigerated items cannot be given to shelters or given access by throwing it in a dumpster. If someone gets sick or dies because of it the company is liable. It's the sad truth in today's sue crazy country."

Another commenter made a similar argument, and wrote, "What you think doesn’t matter. Kroger has a fiduciary responsibility to not expose itself to prosecution and lawsuits. This isn’t a moral choice. This is the only legal recourse it has. Stop pretending there’s an option here."

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However, some of the items visible in the carts appeared to be nonperishable. Some commenters questioned whether those items could have been donated. However, determining which items remain safe to distribute could require additional time and resources.

One X user wrote, "Some drinks that are refrigerated aren't perishable, they should donate those!"

Another X commenter wrote, "So I worked for amazon for almost ten years. We had all kinds of pallets of stuff that when we went to return items the vendors would deny the return. We would be ordered to destroy everything. Gaming systems, food and other product. I requested that we donate, unfortunately due to the history of litigation, they are afraid they will be sued if someone gets sick. I finally got them to agree to donate gaming systems and such, but they won't donate any food products."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the Kroger store's food disposal or whether the discarded items were safe or eligible for donation.