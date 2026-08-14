Viral Video Shows Roach Crawling on Restaurant Drink Machine



An X user launched an unofficial poll on the platform regarding restaurants and roaches. The post asked: If you spot a roach while waiting for your food, would you still eat there? Because that seemed to be the case at one restaurant, which was featured in a now-viral clip shared to the platform.

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You’re standing at a restaurant about to place your order when you spot a roach casually crawling around right in front of you.



Are you still ordering food, or are you turning around and walking straight out? pic.twitter.com/LEAhaL2B5p — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 13, 2026

Video Shows Roach Crawling on Drink Machine at Restaurant

X user @ClownWorld reshared the clip, and in it, a person is recording while standing near a beverage station accessible to customers. A roach can be seen crawling up the machine, and the person recording then pans the camera over to customers waiting in line to order, apparently unaware of the roach crawling on the machine.

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The X user asked, 'Are you still ordering food, or are you turning around and walking straight out?' The question sparked debate over what the presence of a roach says about a restaurant's cleanliness. But not in all cases, because there are instances where one might slip through the cracks. It’s just very awkward when that crack happens to lead them inside a restaurant where there is a lot of food, which is often left out and exposed for these little critters to dig their feet into.

One commenter argued that the presence of a pest does not necessarily mean a restaurant is unsanitary, writing, “I've done restaurant work. Pests are super common even in clean places. There's a constant battle to kill these fuckers.”

Another commenter made a similar argument, assuming that roaches are actually pretty common, perhaps customers just don’t see them as often as employees do. “All restaurants have bugs & mice or rats. It's just part of it. If you have ever worked in a kitchen, then you know,” they wrote.

I would rather eat a sandwich like this pic.twitter.com/0o8DGnV9cR — Chnandler Bong (@TheTransponst3r) August 13, 2026

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Others, however, admitted they would just turn around and leave and not continue on with their order. “This happened once at Taco Bueno. It ran right out into the middle of the counter. The guy working the register panicked, swatted at it, missed, and it flew back into the kitchen. I loudly said ‘NOPE,’ turned, and walked out the door.”

They then joked, “I didn't need to question whether or not the crunch in my beef and potato burrito was crunchy potato or crunchy roach after every bite.” Another kept it short and simple, saying if they saw a roach, they would be “Straight out the door.” And a third suggested the roach signaled a bigger issue within the restaurant, writing, “German cockroach the worst. I can guarantee that have some living in the cooking appliances or electronics.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or whether the restaurant had a broader pest problem.