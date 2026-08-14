A video someone took to praise a Los Angeles restaurant has gone viral and not for the reason they hoped it would. They wanted to share how good the food was at the restaurant but instead, the video got reposted by an account that tore it apart with their caption, and started an interesting conversation in the comment sections.

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Import the 3rd world, become the 3rd world



This is a Somali restaurant that looks like it’s physically in Somalia or maybe in a run down area of the Philippines but nope, this is in Los Angeles County, California



We are turing into the third world because of foreigners pic.twitter.com/CnysEkeLdy — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 13, 2026

The text across the original video says, “How is NO ONE talking about this Somali restaurant?” It shows the outside of the restaurant and continues with a tour of the inside of the restaurant. They show the outdoor dining area, an outdoor prayer area, and some inside shots of the place.

The text over the video says to not judge the place by how it looks because the food was incredible. However, they didn’t share videos or pictures of the food, which gave people the chance to talk poorly about a restaurant that many, if any, commenters had been to.

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The account that reposted the video wasn’t happy with what they saw. They added their own opinions, as well as a video scrolling through the restaurant's photos online. He also shows where it’s located on the map, which is further away from the city proper and closer to the beach.

“Import the 3rd world, become the 3rd world,” the caption of the reshared video reads. “This is a Somali restaurant that looks like it’s physically in Somalia or maybe in a run down area of the Philippines but nope, this is in Los Angeles County, California.”

X Users Had Strong Opinions About This Restaurant

Since this video was shared with like-minded people, the comment section was also critical of the restaurant. Many people were surprised the restaurant passed code and was given the okay by the health department.

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“Send in the Health Department inspectors!! Do they have permits for that establishment?!” One X user asked. Another added, “Where is the health department?……doesn’t look like an A?………..who needs to travel, just go to LA and you are in a different country!……”

Other people assumed you would get sick after dining at the restaurant. “Don’t eat here, unless you want to end up on a hospital bed. Health department needs to shut whatever this is, down. This looks terrifying,” and “Talk about a cyclosporine breeding ground.. where is the health department?”

Another person thought you’d need to be up to date on your vaccines to stay safe there. “There is no way in hell that's up to code. Need a tetanus shot just to walk inside.”

A lot of assumptions were being made about the restaurant, though it seems the original poster enjoyed their meal there, or they wouldn’t have hyped it online for the world to see.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the restaurant’s health-code compliance, permitting status or the claims made by commenters. The story is based on the original video, the reposted video and comments shared on X.