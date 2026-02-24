“Guys, I’m in danger”: Woman checks boyfriend’s YouTube history. Then she immediately realizes she has to leave

A TikTok creator's breakup story is fueling new fears about the manosphere’s reach after she discovered the videos her boyfriend was regularly watching on YouTube.

Shaely (@slimshaely) shared her reaction to her boyfriend’s YouTube history in a viral clip from Feb. 20th, 2026.

The TikTok creator explained in onscreen text, “When I went through my boyfriend’s YouTube history, and he was watching videos on how to manipulate and control women 24/7.” Shocked, Shaely asked, “What is this? I gotta get out of here. Guys, I'm in danger.”

Shaely’s clip quickly accumulated 3.4 million views and was flooded with viewers expressing alarm in response to her discovery.

She laughed nervously as she stood in front of a screen with her boyfriend’s YouTube history pulled up. The playlist revealed that the unassuming man watched videos with titles, “Put her to work” and “Women want to care for you.”

Shaely wrote in the post’s caption, “I am actually praying for his next gf lmao.”

The TikTok creator suffered criticism from users who took issue with what she referred to in a follow-up video as a “nervous giggle.”

Despite the backlash, Shaely confirmed she ended the relationship in a clip from Feb. 21.

“I'm no longer with this man. We do not live together, and I confronted him,” she said. “God forbid a girl is a fucking nervous giggler. I wasn't laughing because I thought it was funny. I was genuinely shocked.”

Alt-right content is favored by video platform algorithms

Toxic manosphere content runs rampant on platforms like YouTube and is particularly prevalent in YouTube Shorts. According to data from 2024-2025, the insidious content that hocks misogyny, anti-feminist rhetoric, and "alpha male" narratives is served to young men (and women!) in as little as 23 minutes.

Studies tracking how algorithms deploy YouTube content deemed “toxic” reveal a straightforward "radicalization pipeline.” The pattern shows that users are guided from "Anti-Social Justice Warrior" content toward extreme manosphere or incel content, regardless of whether they sought it out or not.

TikTok users echoed OP’s alarm over red-pilled BF

Ordinarily, most agree that snooping contributes to a toxic relationship dynamic. In Shaely’s case, however, people responding on TikTok are grateful she did some digging.

“This is worse than cheating," replied @m00n.child99.

@bluebeancasserole wrote, "You’re in danger. It’s not funny.”

“This is why I am pro women snooping," commented @sonoya222.

Shaely, @slimshaely, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

