Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Tech

“Bloodboiling” leaked texts show Ticketmaster execs bragging about overcharging fans

"These people are so stupid," wrote Baker. "I almost feel bad taking advantage of them."

6:00 PM CDT on March 12, 2026

Close up of hands, edited to look bright red, holding a phone with the Ticketmaster app, in blue, open. Text overlay reads, "Robbing them blind baby." "That's how we do it."
sf_freelance/Shutterstock

Newly public court exhibits from the Justice Department's antitrust case against Live Nation reveal internal messages in which Ticketmaster executives joked about gouging concertgoers with inflated fees and parking charges.

Featured Video

The texts were shared between regional ticketing directors and show them openly bragging about overcharging fans while mocking customers as "stupid."

The messages surfaced just days after the Trump administration agreed to settle the case with Live Nation rather than pursue a breakup of the dominant ticketing company.

"These people are so stupid"

Advertisement

Court documents filed on Wednesday show messages between Ben Baker and Jeff Weinhold as they laugh about jacking up fees and getting away with it.

"I gouge them on ancil prices," said Baker, referring to ancillary fees.

These apparently included "$50 to park in the grass" and "$60 for closer grass," in his own words.

Advertisement

"VIP parking was supposed to be $75," Weinhold replied. "I now START at $100."

"These people are so stupid,” said Baker. "I almost feel bad taking advantage of them."

"Robbing them blind baby. That’s how we do it."

This unflattering portrayal of higher-ups in an already reviled company started spreading on X on Thursday. It will have no bearing on the Biden-era antitrust case, however, because the Trump administration settled with Live Nation on Monday.

Advertisement

The massive, incredibly dominant ticketing corporation will not be broken up. Instead, they'll have to pay a fine of up to $280 million—a small fraction of its $25.2 billion in 2025 revenue—and divest from at least 13 U.S. amphitheaters.

There are hundreds of amphitheaters in America, many of which are exclusively booked by Live Nation.

Lee Hepner, senior legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, suggested that there was no practical reason for the administration to settle.

"According to every observer, this trial was already going well for the Justice Department and states,” he said.

Advertisement

“They had just won summary judgment and a jury had already heard evidence of Live Nation’s longstanding pattern of retaliation against venues who had attempted to open the market to competition."

"Congress should lead an investigation into corruption at the Department of Justice."

Is it possible to hate a company more?

Live Nation has been the target of customer rage for years as ticket prices and fees skyrocketed. Without competition from other companies, concerts have become luxury experiences afforded by only a few.

Advertisement

The attitudes expressed by Baker and Weinhold didn't come as a surprise, but fueled the flames anyway.

Tweet reading "Blood boiling. F Ticketmaster forever"
@kellykeegs/X

"Blood boiling," said Barstool Sports NY President Kelly Keegs on X. "[Expletive] Ticketmaster forever."

"We don’t hate Ticketmaster enough," wrote @appodlachia.

Advertisement
Tweet reading "The quarter zip cockiness just oozes off the page."
@RunTheWorldTom/X

"The quarter zip cockiness just oozes off the page," tweeted @RunTheWorldTom.

If this doesn't get people to boycott Ticketmaster, nothing will.

"STOP GOING TO CONCERTS PERIOD," @Koutchboom recommended.

Advertisement
Tweet reading "STOP GOING TO CONCERTS PERIOD. Sure it sucks for your favorite millionaire artist but THAT'S THE ONLY WAY THIS CHANGES. NO ONE IS FORCING YOU TO SPEND $600 DOLLARS TO see Jelly Roll in the nosebleeds. Go see a movie instead."
@Koutchboom/X

"Sure, it sucks for your favorite millionaire artist, but THAT'S THE ONLY WAY THIS CHANGES. NO ONE IS FORCING YOU TO SPEND $600 DOLLARS TO see Jelly Roll in the nosebleeds. Go see a movie instead."

User @glittersnot reports that she's "not going to any major concerts once Gaga goes on hiatus after Mayhem Ball."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Tech

Fortnite users are calling for boycotts and canceling accounts after new changes to V-Bucks

"We’re raising prices to help pay the bills," Epic Games said.

March 12, 2026
Trending

David protein bars slapped with lawsuit alleging they contain up to 83% more calories than advertised. Macro counters are spiraling

"The David protein bar class action lawsuit hitting NYC gays like a freight train."

March 12, 2026
Viral Politics

Trump says groceries, hotel rates, car prices, and rent are all “way down.” Let’s fact check that

"A president completely untethered to truth," said ex-GOP Congressman Joe Walsh.

March 12, 2026
Entertainment

“But pet owners DO vote”: Katherine Heigl responds to backlash over her Mar-a-Lago rescue gala appearance

"Animals don’t vote," said Heigl.

March 12, 2026
Trending

Denver International Airport seeks gift card donations for TSA agents without pay amid partial shutdown

"It’s a nice sentiment but a MAJOR conflict of interest."

March 12, 2026
Trending

Celebrities jump on the “What were you like in the ’90s” trend

They're all taking a trip down memory lane.

March 12, 2026
Advertisement