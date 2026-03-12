Newly public court exhibits from the Justice Department's antitrust case against Live Nation reveal internal messages in which Ticketmaster executives joked about gouging concertgoers with inflated fees and parking charges.

Featured Video

The texts were shared between regional ticketing directors and show them openly bragging about overcharging fans while mocking customers as "stupid."

The messages surfaced just days after the Trump administration agreed to settle the case with Live Nation rather than pursue a breakup of the dominant ticketing company.

"These people are so stupid"

Advertisement

Court documents filed on Wednesday show messages between Ben Baker and Jeff Weinhold as they laugh about jacking up fees and getting away with it.

"I gouge them on ancil prices," said Baker, referring to ancillary fees.

These apparently included "$50 to park in the grass" and "$60 for closer grass," in his own words.

Two Ticketmaster execs chatting privately:



"Robbing them blind baby"

"That's how we do it."



Trump gave this company a pardon.https://t.co/z1htRr2tmG pic.twitter.com/CPC7S4kn9C — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 12, 2026

Advertisement

"VIP parking was supposed to be $75," Weinhold replied. "I now START at $100."

"These people are so stupid,” said Baker. "I almost feel bad taking advantage of them."

"Robbing them blind baby. That’s how we do it."

This unflattering portrayal of higher-ups in an already reviled company started spreading on X on Thursday. It will have no bearing on the Biden-era antitrust case, however, because the Trump administration settled with Live Nation on Monday.

Advertisement

The massive, incredibly dominant ticketing corporation will not be broken up. Instead, they'll have to pay a fine of up to $280 million—a small fraction of its $25.2 billion in 2025 revenue—and divest from at least 13 U.S. amphitheaters.

There are hundreds of amphitheaters in America, many of which are exclusively booked by Live Nation.

Lee Hepner, senior legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, suggested that there was no practical reason for the administration to settle.

"According to every observer, this trial was already going well for the Justice Department and states,” he said.

Advertisement

“They had just won summary judgment and a jury had already heard evidence of Live Nation’s longstanding pattern of retaliation against venues who had attempted to open the market to competition."

"Congress should lead an investigation into corruption at the Department of Justice."

Is it possible to hate a company more?

Live Nation has been the target of customer rage for years as ticket prices and fees skyrocketed. Without competition from other companies, concerts have become luxury experiences afforded by only a few.

Advertisement

The attitudes expressed by Baker and Weinhold didn't come as a surprise, but fueled the flames anyway.

"Blood boiling," said Barstool Sports NY President Kelly Keegs on X. "[Expletive] Ticketmaster forever."

"We don’t hate Ticketmaster enough," wrote @appodlachia.

Advertisement

"The quarter zip cockiness just oozes off the page," tweeted @RunTheWorldTom.

If this doesn't get people to boycott Ticketmaster, nothing will.

"STOP GOING TO CONCERTS PERIOD," @Koutchboom recommended.

Advertisement

"Sure, it sucks for your favorite millionaire artist, but THAT'S THE ONLY WAY THIS CHANGES. NO ONE IS FORCING YOU TO SPEND $600 DOLLARS TO see Jelly Roll in the nosebleeds. Go see a movie instead."

User @glittersnot reports that she's "not going to any major concerts once Gaga goes on hiatus after Mayhem Ball."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.