‘If He Calls Her Crazy, Ask More Questions’: TikToker Lists Questions Women Should Ask Before Dating a Man With Kids — Comment Section Shares Mixed Experiences

In a “Get Ready With Me” style video, a TikTok creator, Ingrid, shared her take on dating men with children from previous relationships. Viewers weighed in with their own experiences as the creator shared what she described as a list of things women should question when dating a man with children, who are referred to as a “baby daddy.”

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The video had about 54,300 likes and 1,550 comments at the time of publication.

Her points focused on how men describe the mothers of their children and their previous relationships.

The creator’s first claim was that if a man calls his former partner “crazy,” he may not be telling the entire story. She said women need to ask for more details rather than believe his version. She then said that a man might still want to reunite with the mother of his children, despite telling a new partner otherwise. She also said that a mother who limits a father's access to his children may have safety concerns as the primary motivation.

Another point was about money, as Ingrid said a mother who receives financial contributions from the father of her children may simply be asking him to share responsibility. These expenses, she believes, cover the time and effort that the woman puts into raising their children single-handedly. Finally, she said that a mother may not want her former partner back at all, even if he tells a new girlfriend that his ex wants to reconcile.

Many viewers agreed, particularly those who said they were single mothers or former partners of fathers.

One commenter wrote that she was counting down until her youngest turned 18 so she could block the father. Another said they had been told their former partner’s ex was “crazy” and later realized there was more to the story.

Several commenters were also against the generalizations. One person said their former husband was a good father and that they had successfully co-parented their child for years. Another, a single father with full custody, said the first two claims did not reflect his own situation.

TikTok users had differing opinions on dating "baby daddies."

Others shared examples from their own lives where they went through difficult or abusive relationships. Some, on the other hand, said their partners had good relationships with their exes and co-parented well.

One commenter wrote that the situation involved "nuances" and was "not a one-size-fits-all category."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences described by commenters in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @ingridexplainsitall and the comments on that post.