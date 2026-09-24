A woman says she traveled out of state for a group dinner after a friend invited her, only to feel ignored when she arrived at the restaurant. TikTok creator @naesxnna posted a video showing the moment she says she realized her friend did not want her at the dinner. The video has received more than 632,000 views and 1,562 comments.

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The creator, who goes by Nae on social media, appeared to record the video the same night as the dinner. She was dressed for the occasion, with the sound of vehicle engines in the background as she explained what had happened.

Nae said she arrived at the restaurant for a dinner that was originally supposed to include her. However, the host told her the reservation had been changed to a smaller party.

She then asked the host to walk her to the table, where she discovered that the friend who had invited her was sitting. “You walk up to the table and find the person who invited you to the dinner is face deep into the menu, acting as if they don't see you walking towards them!” Nae said.

She said she was shocked and confused by the interaction. When she reached the table, Nae said she made her presence known. According to her, her friend responded, “Oh, I didn't know you were coming.” That response confused Nae because, as she explained, the friend was the one who had invited her.

Nae replied, “OK, you didn't know I was coming, but I just called you three times while I was outside. And you didn't answer.” She said her friend did not answer her calls, which eventually went to voicemail.

Nae Booked a Table for One at the Same Restaurant

After carefully assessing the situation, Nae finally came to the realization that her friend didn't care how her actions might hurt her. She said, "I have your location. . . You don't care that I might've felt some way. . . You don't care that I came out of state because I don't even live here anymore, just to be at dinner with you."

Nae went on to explain that she made an effort to arrive on time for the dinner after working an eight-hour shift and having to drive out of state, just for her friend to act as if she wouldn't show up.

Despite being heartbroken by the revelation of her friend's true character, Nae said that she remained polite. Instead of walking off feeling defeated and betrayed, she turned to the host and asked to book a table for one.

She also said that she never expected her friend to pay for the dinner. But since things turned out how they did, she chose to eat at the opposite end of the same restaurant where her friend was. She was determined to not allow her friend's actions to ruin her evening.

To top off her evening, Nae said that someone at the restaurant had a dessert sent to her and covered the cost of her meal. She said the person who paid for the meal wrote on the receipt, "Have a great day, you're so beautiful," which lifted here spirits even more.

Many commenters praised Nae for how she handled the situation. Some also speculated about why they believed her friend acted that way, including claims that jealousy may have played a role. One commenter said that many modern friendships don't hold true values. They wrote, "'Friends' are getting weirder and weirder by the day to a point where they no longer care for sisterhood, values, etc. Smh!"

Another commenter said they agreed with her choosing to eat alone. They wrote, "I'm so happy you sat and ate alone 'cause that's exactly what I would've done."

A separate commenter pointed out the fact that she was beautiful, which may be the reason her friend acted the way she did. They wrote, "See how you got blessed! Girl that fake friend is envious of you because you are beautiful and blessed."

Another commenter echoed her statement and wrote, "Friends who secretly are jealous and hate you are the absolute worst and it hurts because you genuinely love them."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances described in the video, which are based on Nae's account of what happened at the dinner.