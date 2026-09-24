TikToker Gabrielle Explains Talking, Courting and Dating

TikTok creator @gabrielle.galapia shared her take on the differences between the talking stage, courting and dating. Her video has received 1.7 million views and 1,100 comments. Gabrielle said these stages can help people understand where they stand in a relationship, while arguing that some people skip the courting stage and move directly from talking to being a couple. She said this can contribute to situationships, which she described as relationships that often do not progress.

Featured Video

Gabrielle began by saying she was surprised that some people no longer distinguish between the talking stage, courting and dating. She said each stage serves a different purpose.

@gabrielle.galapia DISCLAIMER: these are just general things to know about dating, obviously everyone’s situation and timeline is different! ♬ original sound - jiji - jiji

She described the talking stage as an introductory period when two people are getting to know each other. This can include asking about each other's interests, preferences and values while determining whether they may be compatible.

According to Gabrielle, exclusivity is not required during the talking stage because the two people are still getting to know each other. She said it is common for someone in this stage to also be talking to other people while deciding who they want to pursue.

Gabrielle then explained what she considers the courting stage. She said courting is more common in traditional relationships but is often overlooked in modern dating. At this point, Gabrielle said, two people have already spent time getting to know each other and have decided to pursue a more serious relationship. She said this is also when both people commit to being loyal to each other and determine whether they are compatible, including with each other's families.

Gabrielle Says Dating Is the Next Step After Talking and Courting

Gabrielle described dating as the stage in which two people establish themselves as a couple. She argued that some people move from talking directly into a relationship without going through the courting stage, which she believes can lead to situationships.

According to Gabrielle, people may find themselves in situationships because they skip the stages that she believes help establish compatibility and commitment. She reiterated that talking, courting and dating are separate stages, while situationships are different from each.

Reactions to the video focused mainly on the fact that, although you can talk to many people during the talking stage, some commenters feel like it's being disloyal. One person wrote, "I'm so guilty talking to multiple persons but I guess it's just fine."

A separate commenter said that she doesn't think it's disloyal for a woman to entertain other suitors when being courted by one man. She wrote, "I hate it when people call it disrespectful/cheating when it's the boy courting a girl then the girl proceeds to also entertain some guys too. Like? NOT ME. If I can have more options, why tf should I limit myself with one guy?"

Gabrielle’s explanation prompted TikTok users to debate whether talking to multiple people before becoming exclusive should be considered disloyal.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Gabrielle’s claims about the different stages of dating. Her explanation reflects her personal views, which she shared with her TikTok followers under the handle @gabrielle.galapia.