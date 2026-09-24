TikTok Server Shares Wild Excuse for Customers’ Delayed Food

A server took to TikTok to share a story about the unusual excuses he gave customers after part of their food order was delayed. The user, @deanredmonds, who goes by Dean, works at a restaurant and often uses his platform to talk about his experiences at work. His latest video has received more than 127,000 views and 82 comments.

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In the video, Dean explains that he served a table of 30 people, which came with its own set of challenges.

“I just had a 30-person table. As I'm putting in their food order, my co-worker comes up to me and he's like, ‘That vegan over there doesn't know if she could eat that bacon, egg and cheese.’ So I literally have to run over and slap it out of her hand and be like, ‘You can't eat any of that, ma'am,’” he begins.

Dean then says he forgot to put in about half of the table’s orders. By the time he realized his mistake, the customers had already been waiting for their food, and he didn’t want to tell them they would have to wait even longer.

Instead, Dean says he came up with several excuses, including telling the customers that the chef had gotten into an accident on the way to work that morning.

The situation escalated when the restaurant’s food runner later approached Dean and told him that the table wanted to speak with a manager.

“The food runner comes back a little bit after and he's like, ‘They're asking for our manager.’ I literally think I'm done for. I'm gonna be fired. Until they're like, ‘So I told them that our manager carpooled with the chef and was also in the accident,’” he recalled.

Viewers React to the Server’s Unusual Way of Covering Up the Delayed Food Orders

Dean’s story drew mixed reactions from viewers. While some commenters joked about his ability to come up with excuses on the spot, others shared their own experiences with lying to customers.

“Dude, you’re an inspiration to fellow waiters and waitresses, keep it up 💀,” one user wrote.

Another commenter recalled having a very different experience after trying something similar.

“But like I lied once and they called me out on it in front of everyone and I died that day,” they said.

“This guy makes me feel like I'm not doing a good enough job covering things up,” another user added.

Dean’s story sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with some finding his approach funny and others sharing their own experiences with mistakes at work. The comments showed that his experience was relatable to some restaurant workers, even if they had handled similar situations differently.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @deanredmonds’ account of his experience serving the 30-person table and how he handled the delayed food orders.