Man Sues Former Employer for $35K After Leaving Stable Job

A Reddit post shared to r/BoyDinnerDiaries detailed a man's unfortunate encounter with his former employer. He said he was approached by his employer while working at a stable job he held for over 9 years, and was persuaded to leave the company with promises that seemed too good to be true. When he approached them about some of the promises they didn't honor, they fired him almost immediately. Now, he's suing for $35,000.00 in small claims for employer inducement.

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He said he was approached while working at a stable job he had held for more than nine years. After being persuaded to leave, he said he joined the new company based on several promises made to him.

One part of the agreement, he said, was that he would be guaranteed payment for his hours. However, after the company allegedly failed to honor that agreement, he approached the company about it.

According to his post, he was fired the following day.

He said he lives in a province where employees have protections in cases involving what he described as employer inducement. After speaking with his legal counsel, he decided to sue the company for $35,000 in small claims court, primarily because he had left his previous job based on the promises made by the new employer.

He Ended Up Settling for $6,000 as Compensation for Employer Inducement

The man said that, in response to his $35,000.00 lawsuit, the opposing council representing the private equity company offered him a mere $1,000.00 before the official settlement trial was set, which he denied. He also noticed that they asked for a two-day trial in an attempt to drag the case and maximize the amount of money they were being paid by the company.

However, after finding a job two months after the new company fired him, he decided to reach out to the opposing council and offered to settle for $6,000.0, which he considered a decent compensation for the trouble they cost him.

The courts then asked him when he would like to begin the trial, and he said as soon as possible, which would be in July 2027. In response, the opposing council said they wouldn't be available to attend the trial for the months of June, July, and August, which would most likely be the law firm's summer vacation. But the courts ignored their counter and decided to schedule the trial for July anyway.

Ultimately, the writer said that even if the case didn't go in his favor, he would be satisfied knowing that he caused his former employer close for $15,000.00 in extra legal fees.

Many of the commenters reacted to the post in support of his actions against the company. One commenter said that the courts' decision to schedule the settlement trial for July 2027 was done purposefully, in hopes that the opposing council settled before that date.

They wrote, "That was no mistake, no accident, no coincidence. . . If your ex-employer won't settle, the court will make it as painful and inconvenient as possible for them. The courts can't force a settlement, and a trial uses their time and resources which could be better spent elsewhere. If your ex-employer is going to waste their time, the court is going to ruin their vacation lmao. If they don't settle before trial, they're going to be in front of a judge that's very annoyed with them.

Another commenter said they worked for a similar company and got a small settlement from the courts. They wrote, "Hell yeah. I worked for a hvac contractor in California. They got sued for unpaid OT, denial of breaks and lunches, and some very f----d up exempt / non-exempt fanagling. Class action.

I personally only got $2k out of it but I think it settled for a few million due to the amount of employees they had. Great feeling."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on Reddit.