Teacher Returns From Summer Break to Find Classroom Covered in Mold — She Allegedly Lost Her Job for Posting It

A teacher found mold on everything in her classroom, including the chairs, desk, the ottoman, and frames; it was an infestation. The original video from @alyssamia11 was reportedly taken down from TikTok, but that didn’t stop it from being shared on X.

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@cecegkh shared the expose on their verified X account, sparking outrage in the comments. According to the TikTok, the woman had just gotten back from Summer Break, anticipating a clean environment.

What she got instead was a moldy classroom, as revealed in her video. The woman told viewers that her entire room was covered in mold and everything was ruined. This was after she painstakingly set up the entire room before her break.

Teacher posts video of mold destroying everything she paid for in her classroom… and gets fired for it.



A teacher came back from summer break to find her entire classroom covered in mold.

Her chair. Her ottoman. Picture frames. Posters. Books she kept neat all year. All ruined… pic.twitter.com/WsyePszFcg — CeCe (@cecegkh) August 5, 2026

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She showed viewers the extent of the damage caused by the infestation. The chairs, cabinets, frames, walls, children’s chairs, desks, posters, and books. These objects exhibited mild to severe mold infestations.

The woman mentioned that apart from setting up the classroom, she personally invested money into some of the things in it. She also said there’s a reason people don’t get into education as a career.

According to the educator, they’re the ones who have to pay for classroom enhancements. But how did it get so bad in the first place? Apparently, the AC wasn’t working all Summer, enabling the perfect environment for mold to grow so rapidly and in abundance.

Teacher Allegedly Fired After Posting Video

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Though the original TikTok was taken down, the video continued spreading on X, and Instagram. Many influencers on X, Instagram, and TikTok have discussed it on their respective accounts.

The X account @cecegkh claimed the teacher was fired after posting the video, though neither the school nor the teacher has confirmed or denied the allegation.

Since @cecegkh reposted the video, it had drawn more than 701,000 views as of publication.

That is terrible I do agree teachers do not get paid enough — Kyle L (@kylas610) August 5, 2026

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A user responded, saying, “This is horrible, and the teacher should not have to pay for this by losing her job and allowing everyone to know what’s going on.”

Another commented on the teacher’s decision to share the video. They said, “Making the video was a mistake. Inviting the principal to see the damage would have been better.”

Many others commented on the hygiene, saying, “That is a serious health issue for anyone who enters the room.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in this video, including the extent of the mold damage, the cause of the infestation, or the allegation that the teacher was fired following the video's publication. The original TikTok posted by @alyssamia11 was not available for review at the time of publication. The details above reflect the video as shared on X by @cecegkh. The school district involved has not been identified, and no official statement has been issued.