A Woman Tracked Her Boyfriend’s Location to a Movie Theater, Found Him With Another Woman, and Threw Their Food on Them — X Is Divided

An X post from @IAmLilRico shared a video from TikTok account @driaaa.a showing a woman buying a movie ticket after noticing her boyfriend's phone location was showing at a theater, despite him claiming he was going bowling with his friends.

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The video, shot in shaky point-of-view style, shows her walking through multiple dark theater rooms using her phone's flashlight to search for him.

The TikToker captions the video, "POV: he said he was going bowling with his hbs..... why we at the movies boo?"

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She eventually finds her boyfriend seated with another woman, then physically confronts both of them and throws their food on top of them, which appears to land on other moviegoers seated nearby.

TikToker @driaaa.a account is known for posting scripted videos, pranks, and comedy content, and it is not confirmed whether this specific video depicts a real event or a staged scenario. Neither the boyfriend, the other woman, nor the original poster is identified by name in the clip or the post.

If the confrontation shown is real, throwing food or making physical contact with strangers in a public venue could carry legal consequences separate from any dispute between the couple, though no theater, police department, or other named source has commented on the video.

Several commenters framed the reaction as proof of devotion rather than cause for concern, writing approvingly of her response. One commenter wrote, "If your girl not ready to do some psycho sh-t like this then she don't love you."

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Others argued the situation pointed to a red flag in the relationship. One person wrote, "Having to share your location was already a sign she was crazy and got [sic] nothing to do with her time."

If your girl not ready to do some psycho shit like this then she dont love you ? — Tito Palmer (@titopalmerjr) August 4, 2026

Some focused on how the TikToker walked through the corridors while tracking him down. One commenter wrote, "The dedication is crazy, the flashlight is crazier. She was really determined."

Others were more concerned about the chaos she caused on bystanders and theater staff not involved in the incident. They wrote, "Okay but she got it all over this innocent person next to them as well, and the workers are gonna be the ones having to clean all of that up. She could've just confronted him without making a mess and being disrespectful to others."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether this video depicts a real event or scripted content, as the account that posted it is known for both. The identities of everyone shown have not been confirmed, and no theater or law enforcement statement regarding the incident was found.