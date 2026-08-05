‘Was It That Hard?’: A Man Compared How Long It Takes to Turn on the AC in a Ford With a Touch Screen vs His Old Volkswagen and X Agrees With His Conclusion

An American car owner claimed he preferred his old Volkswagen to the modern Ford with a touch screen. He came to the conclusion after comparing how long it takes for the AC to turn on in both cars.

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@longjohnshiftmanager shared his findings with followers on TikTok after experimenting with the AC controls in an old car and modern one.

The man clarified that he owns a Volkswagen but worked at an auction featuring that particular Ford from the video in the caption.

The experiment started with the modern car's touch screen panel. As soon as the man clicked on start engine, the screen came alive with a jingle and went black. After the Ford logo came on, the man yelled, “I get it, you’re a Ford!”

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@longjohnshiftmanager I DO NOT OWN THE FORD I WORK AT AN AUCTION THE VW IS MINE ♬ i had a feeling - tomcbumpz & drezzdon

In frustration, he yelled at the screen asking it to allow him to turn on the AC. Almost as soon as the request left his mouth, he was directed to the controls where he could finally turn it on. Then, he asked, “Was it that hard?”

The video then cut to the man in his own car, a Volkswagen without a touch screen. The man did not specify or reveal what particular model or year his car was from. But it sure turned on the AC far quicker.

According to the recording shared by the man, the AC came on after two swift turning of knobs and the press of a button; almost immediately after he turned on the car’s engine. Once it was on, he told viewers, “That’s simple.”

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The comparison video was viewed over 1.3 million times as of publication. Many commented on the novelty of buttons in a car. A user mentioned, “I hate having everything on my screen now, leave the radio as a screen and make everything else buttons or dials.”

Others shared possibilities in the future since some controls of a car have been made accessible via touchscren. One such person noted, “AC is going to be a subscription soon.”

X Users Resonated With the American Car Owner

The viral video was reshared by @WallStreetApes on their X account, sparking similar sentiments from users. The account highlighted the potential safety issue of using a touch screen while driving.

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@WallStreetApes also raised the prospect of manufacturers eventually requiring drivers to view advertisements before accessing certain car features. Some users claimed that the issue wasn’t with all cars rather the brand itself.

American shows the amount of time it takes for his new Ford to turn on, boot up the screen and finally get to turn on the AC



He then shows how quickly and simple it is to do in his older car



Does anyone else find it strange that in many states make it illegal to look at your… pic.twitter.com/zut4APeQdL — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 4, 2026

One such indiviudal claimed, “The Ford boot issue is a Ford issue. My Tesla fires up as soon as I open the door.”

Another user commented on the controls on the dashboard installed in modern cars. They said, “Cars today have WAY too many gadgets on the dashboard.”

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The details above solely reflect the videos shared by @longjohnshiftmanager on TikTok and @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.