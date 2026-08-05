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‘I Ain’t Ever Been the Type to Post Fake Content’: A Man’s Video of Green Chicken From Hid Whataburger Order Has the Internet Disgusted Despite Safety Claims

By Reni

5:06 AM CDT on August 5, 2026

Whataburger customer found chicken strips with green muscle disease in his order.

Whataburger customer found chicken strips with green muscle disease in his order.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @choppedbylee

A Whataburger customer found chicken strips with green muscle disease in his order. The Texas man expressed his frustrations over the discovery.

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@choppedbylee asked Whataburger to count their days following the discovery on his birthday.

The man showed his TikTok followers a glimpse of the pigmented chicken. He also shared the address of the fast-food establishment in Texas. 

@choppedbylee

@Whataburger count yo days ? it’s my birthday too ? #whataburger

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The man was startled when he bit into a chicken strip and found that, in addition to being fully cooked, it was also green. Bewildered, he asked viewers what it was and why it looked green, while also gagging.

The video had been viewed 23,300 times as of publication. They also expressed their alarm and urged the man to get compensated for getting served “rotten chicken.” 

X Did a Deep-Dive After a Whataburger Customer Found Chicken Strips With the Disease…

Other users explained that it was actually a result of green muscle disease. @WallStreetApes on X did a deep dive into the green muscle disease and shared their findings with the internet.

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The green pigment is essentially a result of excessive wind flapping and restricted blood flow. And it is commonly noted in broiler chickens. As far as infection goes, it's non-infectious. 

Although the X account claimed that eating chicken with a green pigment was FDA-approved, the official website doesn’t specify this particular issue. 

This is especially because the FDA does not primarily regulate traditional chicken meat; that is handled by the Food Safety and Inspection Services or FSIS.

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The website officially states that the color of cooked chicken is not a sign of its safety. This alarmed fellow X users.  After watching the video, many claimed they wouldn’t eat chicken strips going forward.

They said, “I’m never ordering chicken tenders again; seeing this gave me goosebumps.” Another addressed the FDA approval, saying, “I’m never eating green meat, no matter what the FDA says…”  

Lastly, a user mentioned, “Even if it's harmless, the restaurant needs to ensure customers feel confident about what they are eating.” Whataburger has not released a statement addressing the quality served in the aftermath of the viral video.

Is it AI?

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However, many assumed that the video was AI-generated, prompting the content creator to address these claims. In a second video, he confirmed the authenticity of the video and said, “This is real; I ain’t ever been the type to post fake content.”

@choppedbylee

Replying to @IM HIS @Whataburger yall wrong for this ? literally ruined my birthday #whataburger

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He also shared a picture of his food order receipt featuring the date and time: July 31, 2026, at 1:36 PM. The receipt's date and time matched when the video was posted — a detail the creator also noted in his follow-up.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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