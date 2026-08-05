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Personal Trainer Says He Gained Weight on Purpose Before Documenting His Fitness Transformation — ‘This Is a Stupid Experiment’

2:58 PM CDT on August 5, 2026

He Gained Weight on Purpose—Now He's Proving His Fitness Method Works

He Gained Weight on Purpose—Now He’s Proving His Fitness Method Works

A video shared on X has sparked discussion after a personal trainer documented himself gaining weight on purpose before showing what he says was his transformation back into shape. The video opens with the man appearing noticeably heavier as he continues working out.

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As the video progresses, it shows him doing normal things, like wearing a suit, only the suit seems to be fitted for somebody much smaller than him, foreshadowing the result at the end of the video.

When the man begins filming in a gym, it cuts to him appearing noticeably leaner and more muscular, doing pull-ups and flexing. The video presents this as the result of his weight-loss journey.

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Some Viewers Question the Transformation

However, some viewers, remained skeptical about the video. The results are extreme, and there is not much within the video itself to show how the man lost all of the weight and gained that much muscle. Moreover, there was no "before and after" of him before he gained the weight, if he truly did at all.

"This is a stupid experiment. Muscle memory exists. To make it valid, he should've got a 50-hour workweek job, done that for 10 years, create bad habits and then try to lose it all," said one user.

Another agreed, but disagrees with a comment that it is mental. "Its not thats its mental, but being a personal trainer and purposefully gain weight just to lose it again doesn't reflect the average obese person losing weight," they said.

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Other commenters also said that his experience does not seem to factor in the experience of the average person trying to lose weight.

One X commenter wrote, "Nice. Now let's make sure he works in the office 9-6, toxic and stressful work environment, sleeps 5 hours at max, 2 hours car commute daily, has wife and 4 kids he needs to spend time with, $500,000 down in debt ... Just want to add some reality this this fairy tale ..."

While it is possible to get fit while dealing with all of those things, most people online are looking for realistic expectations. It is one of the reasons why online fitness programs and diet plans have become so popular.

That is not to say that this man's method does not work. Several commenters said the video leaves out details about the training, nutrition and lifestyle involved. Many said they wanted more context about how the transformation was achieved.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, including the creator's stated timeline or the methods used during the documented transformation.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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