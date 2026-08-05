A viral video has sparked discussion online after a woman was caught on a home's security camera appearing to take a food delivery from the wrong doorstep. The clip, which has been viewed more than 4 million times on X, shows the homeowner confronting the woman before she has a chance to explain, leaving viewers divided over whether she was attempting to steal the order or had simply delivered it to the wrong address.

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The entire encounter was captured on the homeowner's Roku security camera, which appears to have recorded the woman approaching the door with the food order. Based on her reaction, some people in the comment section believe she may have confused the apartment numbers, while others believe she was attempting to steal the delivery.

It IS that serious because wtf are you doing pic.twitter.com/wGBfvULtuJ — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima2) August 4, 2026

The video was taken from a higher angle using the man's Roku security camera, and captures a woman looking at her phone on the stairs. not too far away from a door at the top of the stairs with a parcel of food in front of it.

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It appeared that the woman was the one who made the delivery. She seemed unsure and could be seen looking at the apartment number before reaching to take the food from off the floor. But this is only a theory based on her reactions since there is no video footage of her actually delivering the food to the man's apartment door.

The woman picked up the package of food and began walking down the stairs to leave. But it's important to note that she wasn't in a rush and did not appear to hurry away. She simply picked up the food and headed down the stairs while checking her phone. She even stopped to look back at the door one last time to ensure she wasn't making a mistake.

Moments later the owner of the apartment burst open the door and yelled, "Hey b****, gimme my food!" After hearing how aggressively he shouted, she screamed in fear and said, "I'm sorry." He looked at her and said, "Give me my food. Come on." The homeowner appeared to believe she was attempting to take his food.

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At this point, she must've realized that she did deliver to the correct door, and quickly handed the food delivery over to its homeowner, who took it out of her hand. She then jogged down the stairs.

This X user commented on the possibility that she was genuinely confused, "1. Person in no rush 2. Looks back at the door/number multiple times while stopped 3. Apartment complex. Very real chance they thought it was the wrong door."

Another person backed up this possibility and wrote, "See, this is why I track them as soon as they're on their way. One driver took my food home. Another delivered my food to the wrong floor. Lucky i was outside and called to her."

However, not everyone on X sees this as an honest mistake. This individual commented, "Everybody down bad, not surprise orders get clipped. To do this in full view of a camera is just stupid, low IQ activities. Better hope dude doesn't report her because those apps will fire you for that."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video. The reporting above is based on footage shared on X and publicly available comments responding to the clip.