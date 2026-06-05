A video of a TikToker paying $300 after renewing her health insurance for a generic medication costing $45 has resurfaced on the internet.

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It was first posted on TikTok in August 2025 by a TikToker who now goes by @single.sara.and.sons. The clip resurfaced months later as healthcare costs remained a topic of discussion.

The woman mentioned that before opting for insurance, she used to make monthly payments of $45. In August, she went in for her monthly pickup only to find that the price had jumped to $300. Initially, she was puzzled by the sudden hike and was in disbelief.

The pharmacist explained the reason for the increase. It was a result of renewing her medical insurance. In her TikTok, she had expressed her confusion, saying, “Tell me…Make it make sense.”

Her comment section blew up with many sharing their thoughts in response to the video. Many shared their confusion at the time. Others suggested more economical solutions to the problem. One commenter wrote, “Omg, that is ridiculous! How is it more with insurance?”

Another said, “Our system is broken. It’s not here to help; it’s here to help big companies.” One more suggested, “Give your insurance a call and find out why the price is so much higher.”

Similarly, a user said, “They probably had a discount card for you on file…but insurance is probably a deductible, so you’re gonna (pay) full price. Use (the) discount card, not the insurance.”

The Video of TikToker Paying $300 for Medication Since Renewing her Insurance Resurfaced on X

The video resurfaced on X nearly a year later amid the rising costs in healthcare and debate over high insurance premiums.

A verified user on X who goes by @MatrixMysteries reshared the TikTok on their account, which has gained nearly 40,000 views.

X users shared similar reactions. A user said, “The whole point of health insurance is being able to pay more. It’s a self-defeating system.”

An American had been paying $45 cash for her medication.



She finally gets “great insurance.”

The price jumps to $300 — for the exact SAME generic drug.



The pharmacist checks again: without insurance, it’s still $45.



Insurance didn’t lower the cost. It exposed the SCAM. pic.twitter.com/I0ufHaBISc — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) June 4, 2026

One commenter wrote, without providing evidence, that, “The interesting thing is the pharmaceutical company still gets the $300, the government (sic), I believe, pays the difference for your $45!”

A user shared a similar instance and said, “The same thing happened to me. Even with GoodRx, it would have been $175. With insurance (sic), I paid $295 for an EpiPen.” A fourth user said, “I work at a pharmacy, and this is true for many meds! Med Part D plans are even worse!”

A fifth one commented, “I’m just waiting to drop my insurance. It’s almost useless. I’d rather save my money.” A final one said, “How can this even be legal? This is a signal that the system is being abused via some ill-defined statement somewhere.”

The details above reflect the creator's account as shared on TikTok and later reposted on X.