“Trust Your Gut”: TikTok of Woman Who Says She Was Stalked From a Run to a Restaurant Has X Calling for Police Action

A TikTok reposted to X by @LeahRain77 shows a woman describing how a man she passed on a morning run appeared to follow her to a nearby cafe — where two waitresses confirmed he was filming her.

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The woman had gone out for a run with her dog and passed a man who greeted her. At that moment, she assumed it was a casual interaction and kept going.

Later, as she was eating breakfast at a restaurant, she noticed that the same man from the trail was seated across from her. She said he was "taking pictures and videos" of her — she photographed him in return to document the encounter.

This lovely girl was followed while on a run with her dog.

She sits down at a restaurant for breakfast after her run and realized the same guy she saw on the trail is sitting now diagonally from her taking pictures, and video of her . From here she does something very smart .… pic.twitter.com/1wziksbQx9 — Leah Rain ✝️????️ (@LeahRain77) June 4, 2026

She began “freaking out internally” but did not want to alert him. She quietly asked a waitress to position herself between her and the man while she prepared to leave.

The woman asked the waitress if the man was taking photos or videos of her. The waitress looked over at him, then back at her, and nodded, looking visibly uncomfortable as she responded.

Another waitress came over after realizing what was happening. She reacted with a nervous smile and said, “Oh my god, yeah, he’s definitely taking pictures and videos of you.” The woman then paid her bill while one of the waitresses continued to stand in place to shield her from the man’s line of sight.

After leaving, she said she realized the man had appeared to follow her for between 45 minutes and an hour that morning. She urged viewers to “be aware of your surroundings” and to trust their instincts if something felt wrong.

In replies under the reposted clip, some X users wanted a legal follow-up. “Call the police because stalking is a serious crime! Then you can get a restraining order against him,” one commenter wrote, arguing that the encounter should be documented.

Another commenter focused on intuition, writing, “Your body talks to you. Dont [sic] ever dismiss that ‘gut’ feeling.”

One commenter suggested a different way to involve law enforcement if a similar situation happens again. “Next time [sic], Act like you’re texting and just dial 9/11,” the commenter wrote, adding that repeatedly calling and hanging up would still make them "send an officer".

The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @LeahRain77.