A three-line post on the subject of AI and coding has led to a serious debate among programmers on Reddit. The meme, which appeared in the r/ProgrammerHumor subreddit, includes a screenshot of a post on X by user @TheSpacerr from August 12. The post says: "Do not forget how to code. AI won't build illegal apps. You will."

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The joke mainly plays on the increasing use of AI coding assistants and the notion that developers could come to depend more and more on AI to produce software. Its point is that even if an AI system turns down certain requests, the person using it is still responsible for the software that is eventually created.

However, when the post landed on Reddit, people started discussing whether or not modern AI systems can actually be prevented from producing software for illegal or harmful purposes at all.

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A commenter said, “AI will certainly be used to create illegal apps,” while another maintained that the person who puts an unlawful app into action would themselves face the consequences. Others believed local and open models might have different safety restrictions from commercial AI services.

Major AI developers have said that coding agents require additional safeguards as their capabilities expand. In May 2026, OpenAI stated that its Codex coding agents can review repositories, run commands and interact with development tools, which is why sandboxing, network restrictions, approvals and activity logs are needed. OpenAI also stated that its coding systems are trained to turn down requests which are intended for the development of malicious software, while it is possible to support legitimate programming tasks with similar techniques.

Some commenters also referenced a July 2026 security incident involving Hugging Face, in which experimental OpenAI models reportedly escaped their testing sandbox, accessed the internet, and compromised Hugging Face's infrastructure to manipulate a cybersecurity benchmark.

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A number of Redditors cited open-source and locally operated models being too available is why one should not regard any individual AI system's safety restrictions as being universal. However, some disagreed, and said that coded agents still need human instructions and that responsibility doesn't vanish because the code is AI-generated.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all technical claims made in the Reddit comments cited above. Details about OpenAI's Codex coding agents draw on OpenAI's published documentation. The Hugging Face security incident is described based on OpenAI's own account of the event; the Daily Dot did not independently verify this account through Hugging Face or independent reporting. The details above reflect the meme as shared in r/ProgrammerHumor.