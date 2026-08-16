Woman’s Petty Response to $45 HOA Fines Has X Saying “Genius”

A homeowner has sparked debate after she spray-painted a dying bush green to avoid another HOA fine. Instagram user @mommariss3x documented the move after she claimed her homeowners association kept charging her $45. Her video later surfaced on X.

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Woman Spray Paints Her Dead Bush Green After Her Homeowner’s Association Tries To Charge Her For It pic.twitter.com/ilOHNhauUf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 15, 2026

In the clip, she explained that the HOA repeatedly fined her over the bush. She then decided to give the plant a very unconventional makeover. “They keep charging me $45 for this bush, so we’re gonna fix it today,” she said. At the time of publication, the X post had amassed 854,000 views and 20,000 likes.

The homeowner then sprayed the bush green while filming the transformation. She later joked that the plant no longer looked dead.

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“It’s not dead no more, Becky,” she said while showing viewers the newly green bush.

The video quickly attracted attention across social media. A repost from Raphouse TV received more than 2.5 million views on X.

Homeowner’s Green Bush Trick Sparks HOA Debate

The homeowner continued documenting her handiwork throughout the clip. She suggested that the HOA might question how the bush suddenly looked healthier.

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“They’re gonna be like, how did it get green? I don’t know,” she said.

She later added, “I don’t know how it got green, but it’s green today.”

The homeowner also appeared satisfied with the result. “I think that looks better,” she said.

She then hoped the green paint would stop another $45 charge. Her video turned a small landscaping dispute into a broader HOA debate.

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Some X users praised the homeowner for finding a creative solution. Others questioned why she documented the evidence publicly.

One commenter questioned her decision to upload the stunt. “Why would she record the evidence then post it online?” they wrote.

Another user criticized the idea of living under HOA rules. “I’ll never live under an HOA,” they wrote.

The commenter stated that they owned their property and wanted to retain control over it. Their reaction reflected a common criticism of homeowners associations.

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Another commenter joked about the homeowner’s approach. They wrote, “HOA: ‘We’re fining you for your dead bush.’”

The same commenter added, “Her: ‘Oh, you want green? Say less.’”

Other users took a broader view of the dispute. Several commenters criticized HOAs for controlling homeowners’ landscaping choices.

One user wrote, “HOAs need to be outlawed. It’s totally ridiculous.”

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Another commenter defended HOA restrictions instead. “Then don’t buy in a location with a HOA,” they wrote.

The disagreement also sparked jokes about the summer heat. One commenter noted that extreme temperatures could affect plants. Another user said the homeowner could have avoided the issue by replacing the bush. That suggestion drew attention to the cost of repeated fines.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the HOA fines described in the video. The homeowner’s video provides the only account of the alleged $45 charges.