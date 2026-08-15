A Wedding Sent 75 Guests to Four Venues Across Los Angeles in 100-Degree Heat — Nearly Half Left Before the Final Party

A wedding guest shared on Reddit’s r/AITAH that they left a reception after the bride and groom sent 75 to 100 guests to four different locations across Los Angeles for an hours-long road trip. The guest thus took to Reddit and asked whether they were wrong to leave before the final part of the reception. The post had received more than 6,600 upvotes and hundreds of comments at the time of publication.

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According to the post, the wedding ceremony ended around noon. After that, the guests were directed to the first reception venue, where they ate salads and chicken or fish. Then the couple announced that everyone should travel 12 miles to another location.

At the second venue, there was Mexican food. After the meal, the couple again announced that everyone should go to another location about 8 miles away toward downtown Los Angeles. By then, it was around 4 p.m., and the guest said they had already paid $12 in valet parking at the first restaurant and $18 at the second.

At the third location, there was another announcement: Guests were expected to drive to a fourth venue about 30 miles away.

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The poster, already 60 miles from home, congratulated the newlyweds and left. According to the poster, almost half the guests also skipped the final venue, which reportedly featured an open bar and dance floor. The poster noted that temperatures in Los Angeles were close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit on the day of the wedding.

The poster said none of the multiple venue changes had been disclosed on the wedding invitation. In a follow-up, they said the bride and groom were "giggling" when announcing each new destination.

Most commenters sided with the guest: "Was this communicated with the wedding invite? If not, that's on them." They added that the couple should have arranged a shuttle if they wanted guests to move between venues. Another joked that the reception had become "an LA road trip with catered pit stops." Yet another saw it as a potential safety issue and wrote: "Unless it was a dry wedding, this isn't even a safe idea."

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Redditors discuss this odd wedding plan.

The poster said they might have continued if the stops had been disclosed beforehand because friends could have carpooled.

Commenters noted the long drives, traffic, heat, and repeated valet charges made the surprise more exhausting than memorable. As one summed up, "They should have sprung for a party bus."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared in r/AITAH. The identities of those involved and the specific venues have not been confirmed.