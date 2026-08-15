‘My Scalp Started Burning Like Bleach’: Woman Suspects Conditioner Was Tampered With — Internet Points to Nair

A post in r/whatdoIdo describes a woman's suspicion that something was added to her conditioner after a shower left her scalp burning and her hair falling out in noticeably larger amounts than usual.

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She wrote that she lives with her girlfriend in a house leased from her girlfriend's parents, and her girlfriend's 17-year-old sister, who visits and stays over at times, uses the same upstairs bathroom as her during frequent visits.

The original poster wrote that she had used the same conditioner many times without issue, but during her most recent shower, the bottle was nearly empty despite being relatively new. She normally lets conditioner sit for seven to ten minutes, but this time she had to rinse it out within two minutes because her scalp began burning in a way similar to bleach.

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The product also developed a strong, unfamiliar odor she compared to rotten vanilla or curdled milk, adding that it made her nauseous. Her scalp remained visibly red and irritated afterward, and she and her girlfriend both believed her roots appeared lighter than before, though she said they weren't certain; they did find significantly more hair than usual came out during the shower.

The woman wrote that her girlfriend suspected her sister might be involved, something that made her anxious given past experiences with hostile roommates. She wrote that she did not want to wrongfully accuse anyone without valid proof. She noted a recent separate incident involving her pet, for which the sister had apologized, which the poster said appeared resolved.

One commenter suggested the substance might be Nair, writing, "Probably Nair for hair removal. I think bleach would burn way more and you would need treatment for burns."

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Others focused on the professional implications if the sister was responsible and licensed in cosmetology. One person wrote, "If she's licensed and did that, report her. That's abuse. She shouldn't be working on people if she's willing to go that low."

One commenter suggested checking trash cans for empty bottles, writing, "Have you checked every trash can in the house, and the outside garbage can? See if there's any empty bottles."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit post, including who, if anyone, was responsible for the substance found in the conditioner. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on Reddit.

Given that the post describes a potential deliberate act that caused physical harm, readers who believe they have experienced something similar are encouraged to contact local poison control (1-800-222-1222 in the U.S.) or seek medical evaluation if they experience scalp burns, hair loss, or unusual product reactions.