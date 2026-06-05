Motorcycle Shop Offers a Free Bike to Anyone Who Can Hang Upside Down for 10 Minutes—Reddit Thinks That’s the Catch

A video shared to Reddit's r/interesting showed a Brazilian motorcycle shop offering a free bike to anyone who could hang upside down from it for 10 minutes. The post received more than 16,000 upvotes on Reddit.

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Commenters said the challenge appeared far more difficult than it looked. And for pretty much anyone in the comments, unless they are trained in calisthenics, most commenters said they would be unable to complete it.

With over 16,000 upvotes at the time of publication, the video opens with a shot of a man climbing up to this upside-down motorcycle. Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated shop in the video is decorated with a gate of balloons in the colors orange, white, and blue. Several spectators stood nearby, cheering, and recording on their phone cameras, waiting eagerly to see if this man can make it.

Let alone 10 minutes, this video is only 1 minute 24 seconds long. One commenter quickly noted the discrepancy writing, "The video isn't 10 minutes long."

Most comments said that they are not physically fit enough for such a challenge. One still theory is a new way of how they would "hang on the handlebars" with the back of their knees until they fall flat on their face and pass out "at minute 4." In response to that, another commenter joked, "So you still get a new wheeled vehicle! Win-win."

"Great salesmanship," praised another commenter, who mentioned how such a stunt would create a buzz in the local community and get everyone to try it out. The commenter predicted few people would complete the challenge, but everyone will "develop a desire to buy the bike" and "everyone in the neighborhood will be talking about the challenge."

Another said that this might work only until the local rock climbers show up for the challenge, and then the store might have to "file for bankruptcy."

Comment

byu/uzmansahil7 from discussion

ininteresting

By the end of this rather short video, at least in comparison to what it was promised it could be, this man wearing sandals and shorts climbs off the motorcycle and stands on the ground. The participant eventually climbed down without completing the challenge.

The details above reflect the Reddit post and comments shared on r/interesting.