Thread Asks Which Celebrity’s Name in the Epstein Files Would Be Most Upsetting — Commenters Urge Caution About What the Documents Actually Mean

A viral AskReddit thread asked which celebrity's name in the Epstein files would be most upsetting. Many commenters noted that appearing in court documents does not constitute an accusation of criminal wrongdoing.

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The question was posted to r/AskReddit where the Redditor asked, “Which celebrity being on the Epstein list would break your heart?” As of publication, it has racked up 2,021 upvotes and over 600 comments.

The thread quickly filled with answers and named actors, musicians, comedians, scientists, and other public figures users said they admired. But alongside the celebrity wish lists, many commenters reminded others that much of the public conversation surrounding the Epstein files has become muddled by misunderstandings over what the documents actually contain.

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Several Redditors pointed out that many people whose names appear in court filings, flight logs, address books, emails, or witness testimony are not accused of wrongdoing.

One commenter wrote, “I got super depressed when I realized my favorite actor, Long Black Bar was in almost EVERY page of the files! How could he do such a thing!” Another added, “Chris Tucker. I died when I saw the pictures of him and Maxwell hugged up in front of a plane.”

Other commenters named public figures whose associations with Epstein had disappointed them. A Redditor replied in the thread, “It genuinely breaks my heart to see Noam Chomsky's name associated with the Epstein files. For years, his work has shaped how I think about power, propaganda, media, and the role of journalism.“

“I was really surprised when i saw Stephen Hawking there, how could a scientist appear there?” wrote another. A user also shared, “I mean he was already a deviant but Woody Allen.”

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The discussion stemmed from the public confusion surrounding the release of court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The unsealed records contain hundreds of names, including politicians, business executives, academics, entertainers, and royalty. Many individuals appear because they were mentioned during depositions, photographed with Epstein, listed in flight logs, or referenced in emails and contact books. Legal experts have repeatedly cautioned that inclusion in those records alone should not be interpreted as evidence of criminal behavior.

Several commenters said they deliberately avoided naming anyone and argued that speculation based solely on document mentions can unfairly damage reputations.

Others expressed frustration that conversations about the files frequently blur together people who have been criminally prosecuted, people who have faced civil allegations, and people who were referenced in legal documents without accusations of abuse.

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Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide, though some investigators and family members have disputed that finding.

Since then, multiple batches of court documents have been unsealed. Legal analysts have consistently emphasized that appearing in those records is not, by itself, evidence that someone committed a crime or participated in Epstein’s abuse.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the Reddit comments above. Court records related to Jeffrey Epstein contain names in a variety of contexts. Inclusion in those materials alone does not establish criminal wrongdoing. The comments reflect the opinions of individual Reddit users.