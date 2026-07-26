A Roadside Peach Stand Is Printing 9/11 Conspiracy Messaging on the Bottom of Its Boxes — and Directing Customers to a Website for More

A post on r/mildlyinteresting has drawn attention to unexpected 9/11 conspiracy messaging printed on the underside of a cardboard box of peaches, according to the Reddit user who shared the image.

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The original poster wrote that the fruit came from a roadside stand and that they only noticed the text while examining the packaging more closely.

The Redditor wrote in the post, "This box of peaches I bought from a roadside stand has 9/11 conspiracy theories printed on the bottom. FWIW I am not usually one to check out the bottom of fruit boxes."

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A small note on the side of the box prompted them to turn it over out of curiosity, leading to the discovery of the printed message.

The text on the box calls for a re-examination of the official inquiry into the attacks. The text, printed in capital letters, reads: "WE MUST RE-OPEN THE 9/11 COMMISSION INVESTIGATION."

Beneath that, the message claims that irrefutable evidence of controlled demolition on 9/11 has been suppressed and argues that terrorists destroyed a third skyscraper that was never hit by a plane on that day.

The printed statement references World Trade Center 7, claiming that it was not hit by a plane yet fell in symmetric free fall into its own footprint. It urged readers to educate themselves about what it described as suppressed facts and to demand action from federal legislators.

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The box then directs customers to visit a URL at Palisade Produce for more information, listing GO TO: WWW.PALISADEPRODUCE.CO/JUSTICE near the bottom of the message.

One commenter in the thread used the post as an example of why they avoid mixing certain topics with their work communications. They wrote, "When I had a business I had a simple rule which served me well: 3 topics are off limits for both internal and external communications: sex, religion, and politics (unless you’re actually in one of those 3 industries.)"

Another Reddit user responded with a comparison to their own website layout. Their comment said, "Reminds me of my own site. 3D Printing Service Design Service About The Team Hulk Hogan Reptilian Investigation Contact Us."

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A different commenter focused on the way the printed box appears to prioritize the 9/11 messaging over basic product information. They wrote, "I'm a little concerned about how much easier it is to know where to immediately go on their website for 9/11 truther info than it is to know where to immediately go to see the selection of fruit they have to offer (presumably it's 'wholesale,' but maybe it's 'about'...)."

One Redditor claimed to recognize the business owner behind the packaging. The user wrote, "I know the owner, he's been a weird creep his entire life. He was arrested on a ton of gun charges like 10 years ago, he's also run for office a time or two."

The details above reflect the post and comments as shared in the r/mildlyinteresting thread. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the background of the business owner, the specific claims on the packaging, or the identity of the original poster.