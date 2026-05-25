A dad started dating his girlfriend with a life-altering brain aneurysm eleven months after his wife’s death. A user on Reddit claimed they were unsure how to feel about the situation and turned to Reddit for help.

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The user posted their account on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries, sharing a photo of a shark attack mocktail alongside the story.

This particular Redditor shared an image of a popular shark attack mocktail and explained the situation with their dad and his new girlfriend.

Apparently, it had been over a year since the woman was diagnosed with a life-altering brain aneurysm. The severity of her condition meant she required around-the-clock care, something the Redditor's father had taken on.

Apart from being in a wheelchair, the woman is rendered unable to communicate, eat, or swallow normally.

As a result, the woman needed around-the-clock care. As a result, her boyfriend has been stepping up. But it appears that the Redditor is conflicted about how life has changed because of their dad’s newest romance.

Life Has Changed Since the Redditor’s Dad Began Dating his New GF

Life has considerably changed for the Redditor since their dad’s girlfriend came into the picture. The Redditor noted that their parents had known each other since childhood. The long history made the relatively quick new relationship harder to process.

The user also revealed that it had been 11 months since their mom had also passed away because of a similar issue. In addition to an aneurysm, the user’s mom also suffered from terminal cancer. It was shortly after this that the dad began dating once more.

The poster wrote, “I don’t know how to feel…” Although the Redditor did not specify problems with their dad’s partner, the girlfriend’s family had conflicting thoughts. The poster said the woman's family had accused her father of being a gold digger.

However, the user denied those claims and defended their father, saying, “He isn’t. He just wants someone to love…” Despite the family's accusations, the poster said she understood her father's position.

The poster also wrote, “I also feel cheated of having more time with my dad.” The user did not further explain their sentence. Reddit had much to say in the aftermath of the story.

Redditors Offered Love, Support, and Respite Care Suggestions

Many users on Reddit offered love, support, and respite care suggestions to the OP who shared the story on the forum. One individual said, “Your feelings are valid, and I’m sorry you’re in this position.”

Similarly, another empathized, saying, “I don’t have any advice, really, but I hope you do your best to take care of yourself and that you and your dad can support each other through this.”

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One more suggested, “Maybe see if she has respite care, even just once a week, so you can do stuff with your dad and he can have some free time.”

To this, the OP responded with another revelation. In a follow-up comment, The poster revealed that the girlfriend had still been married with children when her father began the relationship, and that after the divorce, the woman's children had pursued legal action over her estate, while her father "just wanted to take care of her."