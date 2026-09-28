A Man Says His First Date Canceled 15 Minutes Before Pickup After Seeing His Glittery Outfit. TikTok Has Notes

In a TikTok video posted June 5, a man who goes by @wunderr_ said how he had a first date canceled by a woman. He refers to her as "shawty," which is an African American vernacular English term for an attractive woman one is interested in.

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In the overlay of the video itself, the man declares that she had cancelled their first date just because of his outfit. While his caption said that he was the one who "probably dodged a bullet," many of the comments, including several from women, seemed to disagree.

The man put his phone down to show the whole outfit he was wearing to his audience. He then began narrating how the cancellation took place. Apparently, it was only 15 minutes until the time that he would go over and pick the woman up. But it was then that the woman asked him what he was wearing as she was still getting ready.

The outfit he showed on camera was glittery and sparkly.

The outfit was then roasted by most of the commenters, and some were even liked by the creator himself; for example, one called him a "disco ball" and warned him to never repeat the same fashion mistakes. Another joked, "I don't like the shirt, but other than that I hate it." A third questioned his choice of pairing three kinds of sparkles in the same outfit.

Other commenters were blunter. One wrote, "Sir, please ignore any of the positive comments." Another commenter posted a Stuart Little reaction image and wrote that she would have called the police. A different commenter wrote, "To be fair, she didn't cancel; she gave you a choice."

Another asked if the man was feeling like Michael Jackson. The third one reacted with a Stuart Little reaction picture and said that she would have called the police. Another woman pointed at the lady and said: "To be fair, she didn't cancel; she gave you a choice." Another came up with a joke and said that while she may not have cancelled the date like the woman who was referred to in the video did, she definitely would have kept singing 'Shine Bright Like a Diamond' all night.

TikTok users talk about the man's outfit.

On a more serious note, clothing choices influence how attractive someone finds you. It shows how one sees themselves and their personality, and whether one knows how to pick up on social cues and what kind of dressing may be required for an occasion. According to the National Institutes of Health, dressing is a fundamental component of the way people perceive somebody in front of them, especially in a romantic or date setting.