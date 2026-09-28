TikToker Says First Date Blocked Them After They Used a Coupon at a Sushi Restaurant — TikTok Is Divided

A TikTok posted by @thechanteshow asks viewers whether using a coupon on a first date was wrong. The video, posted September 5, 2026, had drawn 7,830 likes, 1,873 comments, 650 saves, and 1,645 shares as of publication.

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The next morning, the creator found a text sent about two hours before waking up. The date wrote that she had a good time but did not want another date, calling the coupon situation embarrassing. The creator called and reached voicemail, and noted that they were blocked on every platform checked.

The TikToker said the date took place at RA Sushi in Addison, Texas, a 30-to-40-minute drive from home. The creator had a $30-off coupon from a birthday promotion at RA Sushi, which is owned by Benihana.

They had been talking online for some time but had not met in person before. The creator invited the date to sushi, and she said yes. The pair ordered food and drinks, and they spent the evening laughing at each other's jokes.

At the end of the night, the TikToker told the server about the $30-off coupon. The restaurant asked for an account number, which the creator did not have because they only had the coupon, but the issue was resolved quickly.

The date's energy shifted once the bill was settled, with fewer jokes and less physical affection. The creator dropped the date at home and texted that they had made it back. No reply came from her that night, and they assumed the date was asleep.

The TikToker then called a friend and retold the story. The friend called the coupon a turn-off and added that the account issue at the table could have made it worse. The creator could not understand the friend's reasoning, since the date's food was paid for either way. The TikToker questioned how saving $30 could turn someone off.

Viewers answered the creator's question in the comments. One commenter wrote that the coupon "probably came off as you’re a penny pincher or cheap that’s the first impression."

One commenter added that couponing is something to do after dating for a while or in a relationship. Another commenter wrote, "Pulling out a coupon on the first date is definitely a turn off."

The creator pressed the friend for a reason during the call. "Why did it matter how it got paid for?" the creator asked.

Another commenter said the creator could have used the coupon alone and was not wrong for using it on a date. One commenter wrote, "Now I’m mad that I even used my $30 coupon on you."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the date, the coupon, and the messages. The details above reflect the creator's account as shared on TikTok.